For many Indians, the morning does not really begin until there is a cup of hot tea with biscuits in hand. It is quick, easy and comforting, especially on busy mornings. But a Mumbai doctor says this everyday habit might be harming your stomach.

Orthopaedic surgeon and health educator Dr Manan Vora recently spoke about this common routine in a reel shared on Instagram. In the clip, he explained that drinking tea and eating biscuits first thing in the morning, particularly on an empty stomach, can create problems for the gut and may also affect energy levels later in the day.

Why morning tea can trouble the stomach

According to Dr Vora, tea contains caffeine and tannins. These substances are known to increase acid production in the stomach. When tea is consumed without eating anything beforehand, it can irritate the lining of the stomach.

This irritation may show up as acidity, bloating, nausea or even a heavy feeling in the abdomen.

He pointed out that after a long night without food, the stomach is quite sensitive in the morning. Drinking something that increases acid levels during this time can disturb the digestive balance.

Over time, this habit can make existing stomach issues worse, especially for people who already suffer from acidity or acid reflux.

What’s wrong with biscuits?

While biscuits may seem like a light snack, they are not the healthiest option to start the day with.

Dr Vora explained that most biscuits available in the market are made using refined flour, also known as maida. They also contain added sugar and unhealthy fats. These ingredients may taste good, but they do not offer much nutrition.

Such snacks not only shoot up blood sugar levels, but the energy boost that comes from them does not last very long.

Once blood sugar levels subsides , people often feel tired, sluggish or hungry within a short time. This can also lead to binge eating in the day.

Dr Vora described biscuits as ‘empty calories’ because they provide quick carbohydrates but very little fibre or protein.

Small changes can make a big difference

The doctor is not suggesting that people give up tea completely. Instead, he advises changing how and when it is consumed.

He recommends having tea after eating a light breakfast rather than drinking it on an empty stomach. Eating something first can help protect the stomach lining and reduce the chances of acidity.

He also suggested replacing sugary biscuits with healthier options.

Foods like nuts, boiled eggs, sprouts or whole-grain toast can be better choices. These foods contain protein and fibre, which help keep energy levels stable and also make you feel full for longer.

They are also gentler on the digestive system. Dr Vora said the goal is not to completely change one’s lifestyle overnight, but to be more aware of daily habits. Something as simple as tea and biscuits may seem harmless, but over time, it could place unnecessary stress on the digestive system.

Making small changes in the morning routine, he said, can go a long way in keeping the gut healthier and maintaining steady energy throughout the day.