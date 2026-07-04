Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. Some fans have already dubbed it the ‘royal wedding’ of 2026, while others remain glued to their screens for fresh details. As flashy billboards displayed the ‘JUST&T Married’ signs in New York City, it has now emerged that the bride and groom married in matching Dior couture.

In an official statement from Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the news and revealed that the newly-weds matched their wedding day couture. Both, Swift and Kelce hose Christian Dior Haute Couture looks designed by Jonathan Anderson for their look, paired with jewelry by Cartier and Christian Louboutin shoes, which recently went through an overhaul under Jaden Smith.

The statement also revealed that the wedding was officiated by Hollywood actor and comedian Adam Sandler, who recently gave a blockbuster performance in Happy Gilmore 2. While several of Swift’s A-list besties were at the star-studded event, she only chose her brother Austin to be her ‘man of honour’.

Why is Taylor Swift’s wedding dress so special?

Based on her decades-long life in the public-eye, Swift has not shied away from dawning herself in labels. From Stella McCartney to Oscar de la Renta, also known for their celebrity wedding looks, the billionaire is even credited to start several fashion trends, as they trickled down on vision boards and eventually a bride’s dream look.

However, Taylor Swift‘s wedding dress would mark Jonathan Anderson’s first-ever couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Speaking to People, a spokesperson revealed, “The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

Her engagement ring, estimated to cost $650,000 was custom-made by Artifex Fine Jewelry’s Kindred Lubeck in collaboration with Kelce, as per a Page Six report.

Dior has been one of the most consistent appearances in Taylor Swift’s wardrobe. But several reports had predicted her top choices to be Stella McCartney or Vivienne Westwood, given her long-term affiliation with the designers. Instead, she chose to make history. But the songstress habit of dropping easter eggs for her fans did not stop until the days leading up to the wedding. Several of her paparazzi looks also featured Lady Dior bags since May.

More about the Taylor-Travis Wedding

The A-list wedding guest list included, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Fallon, Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Abby Wambach, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, and Camilla Cabello among others. However, the fans did not seem happy at Karlie Kloss’ arrival. Travis Kelce’s Chiefs teammates also made an appearance at the star-studded affair, including Tom Brady, Seattle Seahawks receiver and recent Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and ESPN personalities Joe Buck and Stephen A. Smith.

Making it official at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the billionaire nuptials was set to last for 10 hours outside the Midtown Manhattan. Even the Empire State Building lit up to mark the wedding and lent Taylor her ‘something blue’. Elmo posted a poem congratulating his friends for saying “I do.” The global superstar and her star football player husband quickly received a warm and joyous reactions to their marriage. Dolly Parton jokingly teased prior to the wedding that she wanted dibs on their first born child while singing her famous lyrics “I will always love you.” The couple had donated $2 million to Parton’s Imagination Library earlier that week as part of giving $26 million to local and national charities across the US.