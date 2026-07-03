Taylor Swift is rumoured to marry Travis Kelce on Friday in a spectacular wedding ceremony at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, setting the stage for what could be one of the most talked-about celebrations in recent pop culture history.

The news comes after the global superstar announced her engagement to longtime partner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, sending Swifties into a worldwide frenzy. In August 2025, Kelce got down on one knee, and the couple delighted fans with a viral social media post that read: “Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married.”

Since then, every detail of the forthcoming nuptials has captivated the internet. From exclusive rehearsal dinners to a reportedly jam-packed 10-hour wedding itinerary, the festivities promise a spectacle of extraordinary scale. Industry insiders suggest the lavish affair could cost between $10 million and $20 million — firmly placing it among the ultra-luxury weddings typically reserved for the billionaire elite.

A look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s net worth

Hosting a celebration of this magnitude—with more than 1,000 guests expected to attend—requires immense financial firepower.

For Taylor Swift, whose global superstardom has translated into billionaire status, the scale of the event aligns with both her cultural influence and financial success. But just how wealthy is the couple behind one of the year’s most talked-about weddings?

According to a recent Forbes report, Taylor Swift’s net worth has nearly doubled since she became a billionaire. While her debut to the club has been linked to her record-shattering Eras Tour in 2023-24, the jump to $2.1 billion has been rather historic.

As Swift cemented her status as the richest female singer, topping the likes of Beyoncé and Selena Gomez, the 36-year-old pop star also fully owns the masters and publishing rights to all her songs. The vast and valuable collection amounts to over $300 million, with a massive $125 million real estate portfolio.

However, with her engagement to Kelce came the announcement of her latest album ‘Life of a Showgirl’. According to data provider Luminate, the album recorded sales of nearly 14.7 million units worldwide in 2025. More recently, she rolled out a single for Pixar’s Toy Story 5, ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’. The song has sold over 180,000 units in the US and 71,000 units in the UK, as per a Forbes report.

Combined with Taylor Swift’s $2.1 billion net worth, the couple is surely an influential one. But how much is Travis Kelce worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Kelce is estimated to have a net worth of $90 million, fueled by his NFL paycheck of $17 million. The football star, through his first 13 seasons, earned over $110 million, which took his total career NFL Earnings to $124.6 million.

During his initial years, he signed a four-year contract with the Chiefs estimated to be $3.12 million. However, in 2016, three years after signing up, he received a massive hike of $46 million in an extension.

However, the NFL is not the only source of income for Taylor Swift’s husband-to-be. In 2022, the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, launched a podcast, ‘New Heights’ and secured a 3-year deal with Amazon’s podcast service, Wondery. The contract is estimated to be $100 million, which includes ad rights and more.

Being a public figure, Kelce also makes $5 million a year from endorsements and brand promotions, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Some of the brands he has worked with closely include Nike, Papa John’s, Tide, Old Spice, and Pfizer. Reports even suggest that Kelce made $20 million from his deal with the pharma company as a spokesperson, while others negate and estimate it to be no more than $1 or 2 million.

Overall, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s combined net worth comes to nearly $3 billion. In August 2025, it crossed $1.5 billion.