The much-awaited moment is officially here! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now a married couple, and the news has taken over the Internet. Not just social media, but also Madison Square Garden, hours before the July 4 celebrations commence in New York City.

The massive wedding venue, typically reserved for sporting events, flashed it on the mega billboard – “JUST&T MARRIED’ – a subtle nod to Taylor and Travis’ wedding ceremony. In fact, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler officiated the wedding.

While visuals of the rehearsal dinner took over the Internet yesterday, several other Hollywood actors were spotted reaching NYC hours before the celebrations began. But the party is not over yet, as the reception is set to go into the wee hours of the night near the Garden.

Taylor and Travis hitched – All we know.

As per a New York Times report, Travis Kelce matched his bride Taylor in Dior. They wore couture looks by Jonathan Anderson, the designer’s first wedding dress, and paired the look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewellery. However, no official photos from the ceremony have been released.

Anderson is also famously known to have been the designer behind Rihanna‘s iconic pregnancy reveal red leather corset. She made the news public at the 2023 Super Bowl during her halftime show performance.

Officiated by Adam Sandler, the wedding guests included Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Mariska Hargitay, Camila Cabello, Zoe Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Benson Boone, and more.

Additionally, the BBC reported that Taylor Swift didn’t have any bridesmaids at all. Quashing all rumours of potential bridesmaids and a maid of honour, the billionaire pop star chose her brother, Austin, to be the ‘man of honour’ instead. And without a doubt, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce was his Best Man.

Longtime Swifties (fans of Taylor) would recall Austin described as her ‘best pal’ and from the 2010 music video ‘Never Grow Up’, sharing some family moments, too. Swift’s brother, who is now 34, is an actor and music producer and has been working with Swift’s production.

Out and about MSG – What the city looked like

In and around the Garden, though, cheers could still be heard from a pub nearby, reported the New York Times. Not for the wedding, but the World Cup! However, the Empire State Building lit up in celebration for the couple, it seems. An post from the Empire State Building Observation Deck wrote, “Her something blue”, as it showcased the blue lights that lit up the iconic building. [Something blue is a common wedding tradition a bride carries].

Her something blue 🩵 See tonight’s lights live: https://t.co/iavtXSm3Fx Text CONNECT to 274-16 for real-time lighting alerts. pic.twitter.com/WZZnZ3kpRL — Empire State Building Observation Deck (@EmpireStateBldg) July 3, 2026

Ever since the dates came close, the roads leading to Madison Square Garden had ramped up security. NYPD officers, who were reportedly not allowed to carry phones per TMZ, lined up outside the sports arena as many visuals of the preparations went viral. With the wedding cost is estimated to go well into millions, the affair maintained an incredible level of secrecy.

Amid the excitement and chaos, TheGunzShow even revealed that the wedding ceremony was reportedly filmed and may even be released as a special sometime later this year on a streaming platform, or as a soft-launch for her new album.

TheGunzShow revealed a potential Taylor Swift wedding aftermovie. (Image: X)

In an attempt to hop on to the wedding buzz, the Barcalys Centre in LA posted on X, promoting their services to host a private event, and wrote, “Ready to tie the knot?” In fact, the boards on the subway stations even wrote, “Congrats on Forever! 13+87=100.”