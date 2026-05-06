In a swift real estate transaction, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s North Ranch home in Los Angeles has sold for $13 million, just four months after hitting the market.

TMZ confirmed the sale, with the ultra-luxurious estate now officially off the market. Originally listed for nearly $15 million, the property is perfectly suited for private Disney screenings or hosting lavish gatherings.

According to TMZ, the buyer is not a celebrity, and their identity remains undisclosed. The deal was handled by prominent celebrity real estate agent Jordan Cohen, who announced on social media that the home has found new owners. Cohen frequently highlights his impressive $300 million in annual sales on his Instagram profile.

Chapek originally purchased the sprawling 10,000-square-foot estate for $12.5 million in 2021, reported TMZ. Perched on a prime hilltop in the exclusive North Ranch neighbourhood, the property is renowned for its exceptional privacy and uninterrupted panoramic views.

Stunning Wine Wall & Sunken Living Room: Hidden Gem in Westlake Village

Tucked away in Westlake Village, it was built in 2013. With a four-bedroom main home and 2-room guest house, as per Robb Report, the house is a dramatic yet luxurious family home.

Inside, the home feels like a masterclass in quiet luxury. Rich custom burl and walnut wood finishes bring warmth and depth to the spaces, giving them a timeless, almost sculptural quality. With a sunken living room that looks over the mountain views, automated pocket doors glide open effortlessly for a seamless flow of energy through the rooms.

The dramatic fireplace is nestled inside the cosy family room, which connects to the lavish kitchen. Perfect for hosting and candid moments, it adds a homely vibe to the luxurious mansion. But one of the features that stands out is the wine wall, not inside a cellar, but on display near the kitchen island.

The private pool overlooking the house.

But there’s a sense of drama to the wine wall, which acts as a visual centrepiece, almost like an art installation. The kitchen, however, has comfy stools for the counter that can make for a family hangout spot or be ideal for a quick morning breakfast.

Complementing the pocket doors, the French doors open to a breathtaking view from the private patio of the primary bedroom. Equipped with luxurious upholstery, the wooden floors are complemented by the rugs, which match the fittings.

And then there’s the full home theatre, designed not just for watching films, but for experiencing them. Plush seating, immersive sound, and a cinematic setup make it feel like your own private screening room, built for everything from quiet movie nights to full-scale blockbuster marathons. The onyx-topped wet bar completes the hosting experience, while the posh wood-panelled study is an ideal millionaire’s den.

The stunning wine wall

Pool, Spa, Outdoor Fireplace & 5-Car Garage: Luxury Living in Dream Resort Home

Step outside, and the home shifts into full resort mode. The pool and spa set the tone. Inviting, calming, and designed for everything from slow mornings to lively evenings, it is the ideal space to unwind from a hectic day.

Just beside it, the outdoor kitchen makes hosting feel effortless, whether it’s a casual brunch or a long, relaxed dinner under the open sky, looking at the mountain views.

The outdoors with an enchanting view.

The covered outdoor living room adds another layer of comfort, with a fireplace that makes the space feel warm and intimate, even on cooler nights. And for a practical touch that doesn’t compromise on scale, there’s also a spacious five-car garage, rounding out a home that balances indulgence with everyday ease.

The pool area has at least five loungers to create the perfect poolside moment. The spacious paved motor court out front can flaunt the swanky wheels as the home opens to a lavish living room and even a spa.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. The details have been compiled from various publicly available sources and social media reports.