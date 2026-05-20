At a time when business leaders proudly speak about waking up at 4 AM, taking cold showers, and maintaining intense workout schedules, Sundar Pichai follows a far simpler lifestyle. The Google and Alphabet CEO has openly admitted that he is “not a morning person” and does not believe in forcing himself into extreme productivity routines.

Speaking during an interview with journalist Lauren Goode at Recode, Pichai shared details about his daily habits, leadership style and the routines that help him stay grounded while running one of the world’s biggest technology companies.

Despite leading a global company with thousands of employees, Pichai said he usually wakes up between 6:30 am and 7 am, much later than the ultra-early schedules many CEOs publicly celebrate today.

Sundar Pichai starts his day with newspapers, not his phone

Unlike many executives who begin their mornings by checking emails and notifications, Pichai prefers a quieter start. One of the first things he does after waking up is read a physical newspaper.

During the interview, he revealed that he reads The Wall Street Journal every morning and later catches up with The New York Times online during the day.

For the CEO of one of the biggest internet companies in the world, choosing print over screens may sound surprising. But Pichai explained that reading newspapers has been part of his life since childhood and continues to be an important morning habit.

Sundar Pichai’s breakfast routine is surprisingly simple

Pichai’s breakfast choices are just as uncomplicated as the rest of his routine. Since he follows a vegetarian diet, he focuses on adding enough protein to his meals.

In the interview, he said he usually eats an omelette with toast in the morning. Alongside breakfast, he always drinks a cup of English breakfast tea.

“I’m very particular about having my tea,” Pichai said while discussing his morning habits. He also joked that the preference sounds “very English”, even though he grew up in India.

No early morning meetings, no workout pressure

Another part of Pichai’s routine that stands out is what he avoids doing. He has said he does not like checking emails immediately after waking up and prefers not to schedule meetings early in the morning.

Instead, he keeps the first part of his day calm and distraction-free before getting into work mode.

Pichai has also revealed that he does not follow the popular “morning workout” trend. While many CEOs promote dawn fitness sessions as the secret to success, he prefers exercising in the evening.

His routine reflects a more realistic and balanced lifestyle rather than an exhausting productivity-driven schedule.

Sundar Pichai’s Monday habit helps him stay focused

According to Daily O, Pichai follows a weekly planning ritual every Monday morning. Before beginning work, he reportedly spends time thinking about the goals and priorities he wants to focus on during the week.

Productivity experts often say that planning the week in advance can improve focus and reduce stress, especially for people handling large teams and responsibilities.

Research published in the Journal of Management and highlighted by UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Centre also found that reconnecting with goals at the beginning of the day can improve engagement and work performance.

What Sundar Pichai said about anger, pressure and leadership

Pichai has also spoken honestly about handling pressure as a leader. During a separate interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, he said that despite his calm personality, he experiences frustration and anger like everyone else.

“I do get angry. I do get frustrated. I have the same emotions all of us do,” Pichai said.

He explained that over the years, he learned the importance of working with mission-driven people who are motivated by a shared purpose and a desire to achieve excellence together.

Why Sundar Pichai’s routine is resonating with people online

At a time when hustle culture dominates social media, Pichai’s routine feels refreshingly normal. There are no extreme sleep schedules, no endless motivational slogans and no obsession with squeezing productivity into every minute of the day.

Instead, his mornings revolve around simple habits, reading the newspaper, having tea, eating breakfast quietly and easing into the day at his own pace.

For many people, that approach feels far more relatable than the intense routines often promoted by billionaire CEOs and startup founders.