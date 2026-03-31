IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 season is in full swing and cricket fever has taken over fans across India. From heated debates between fan clubs to social media buzzing with moments from packed stadiums, the excitement is palpable. While the buzz around the IPL may change every season, one thing never changes. In fact, even those who don’t follow the IPL closely are likely to recognise this: the unmistakable trumpet tune echoing everywhere.

First introduced in 2009, the IPL’s signature trumpet sound follows the notes G-C-E-G-C-E-G. It was introduced during the South Africa edition of the tournament, suggested by former South African cricketer Francois Pienaar, who was then involved in IPL marketing, to energise the T20 crowd. While the league has another tune without a formal name, one that fans can instantly hum, the trumpet sound has become its most recognisable musical identity.

IPL trumpet sound origin story

The 0.04-second trumpet riff heard across stadiums in India has become synonymous with the Indian Premier League. However, it dates back to 1987, a track called ‘En Er Mundo’, composed by Juan Quintero Muñoz. It is a Spanish instrumental pasodoble, commonly heard during bullfights.

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It gained popularity in 2007, when it echoed during the French rugby matches, especially during the World Cup, leading South Africa to victory. Usually, after the trumpet sound played, the crowds would cheer ‘Ole!’, as they cheered during the bullfights in Spain.

The ‘other’ IPL jingle

Most of the memorable IPL jingles are hardly related to the game and are usually the culmination of catchy syllables. From Kingfishers RCB jingle to Farah Khan’s iconic meta ad, the IPL marketing has hardly failed to impress.

The second iconic sound, associated with IPL, comes from India itself. Composed by the electronica band Midival Punditz, this group has been giving popular tunes for over two decades. It has released EPs, albums, and was featured in several Bollywood films such as ‘Don 2’ (2011), ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ (2010) and ‘Gully Boy’ (2019).

“We had no recollection of [making] it initially – it took place 11 years ago,” said Tapan Raj, one half of the group, as per an ESPN report. “He combed through his emails and confirmed that the BCCI commissioned them to come up with a theme for the tournament in 2014,” he added.