If you have watched Heated Rivalry and wished you could visit that quiet lakeside cottage, here is your chance. The house where many of the show’s most emotional scenes were filmed is now listed on Airbnb, and fans can actually book a stay there.

The popular romance series stars Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams, Francois Arnaud and Sophie Nelisse. While viewers were hooked to the intense love story, the cottage by the lake quietly became a fan favourite. Many scenes that showed softer, more personal moments between the characters were shot there.

A real cottage, not just a set

The property is called Barlochan Cottage and it sits along Lake Muskoka in Ontario. It is not a studio set. It is a real, lived-in home that looks just as warm and inviting in person as it does on screen.

The cottage has three bedrooms and large windows that face west, which means guests can watch the sunset right from inside the house. There is a private dock where you can sit by the water, read a book or simply enjoy the silence.

The interiors are simple and wooden, giving the place a comfortable, relaxed feel. There is a full kitchen with modern appliances, an indoor fireplace, and even a small gym. The main bedroom has its own attached bathroom, and the other two bedrooms can easily accommodate more guests.

Outside, the property offers two kinds of waterfront experiences. One side has rocky edges, while another part has a sandy, shallow entry into the lake. There is also a patio with Muskoka chairs and a barbecue setup for easy outdoor meals.

The stay is priced at CAD $248.10 per night, which is roughly Rs 16,500.

Fans can’t keep calm

As soon as the listing went live, fans began sharing the news online. Some made playful comments about whether the show’s beloved characters would also come with the booking. Others said they were already checking dates and planning trips.

Airbnb reported that searches for the Lake Muskoka area jumped by 40 per cent after the show became popular. Clearly, viewers want more than just rewatching episodes. They want to step into that world.

Before full bookings open, four special three-night stays will be released on March 3. Reservations will begin at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET, with stays planned for May.

Based on novels by Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry is currently streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video.

For many fans, this is not just a vacation spot. It is a place that feels personal, emotional and now, finally, within reach.