If you’ve watched Indian television or movies over the last two decades, Ram and Gautami Kapoor are faces you know. From sharing the screen to building a beautiful life together off-screen, they have been giving us major couple goals for over 20 years. They are the epitome of a secure, fun-loving, and deeply grounded power couple.

The duo opened the doors of their stunning Mumbai apartment for an exclusive home tour with Nayandeep Rakshit. Married for more than 20 years, Ram and Gautami explained that the house was designed around their daily lifestyle. While the home includes several smart features, Ram said the main aim was to make life easier and more comfortable for everyone in the family.

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The ‘modern’ living: No keys, no switchboards

One of the most talked-about features of the house is its facial recognition entry system. Instead of using keys, the main door unlocks automatically after recognising registered family members through a camera placed at the entrance. The system is also linked to a mobile application, allowing the couple to give access to visitors even when they are away from home.

Technology has been used throughout the apartment. Smart lighting and automated curtains have been installed in many rooms. Motion sensors also help manage lights in areas like the kitchen and bathroom. During the night, the lights switch on automatically when someone enters and turn off when there is no movement. According to the couple, these systems not only add convenience but also help save electricity.

Ram Kapoor’s private ‘den’

The home also includes a private entertainment room called ‘the den.’ This space serves as both a home theatre and a meeting room. It has a surround-sound setup with different speaker zones and several lighting options depending on the mood or purpose. The presets include movie mode, theatrical mode, popcorn mode, and meeting mode.

Ram Kapoor reveals why he avoided overly futuristic technology

Ram, who described himself as a ‘gadget enthusiast,’ said he was deeply involved in planning the interiors of the house. He shared that he initially wanted even more futuristic systems, including advanced glass-panel controls. However, he later decided to keep things simpler so that every member of the family could use the systems easily without confusion.

‘Less but lux’: Earthy interiors and elegant design details

Apart from technology, the couple focused heavily on the overall look and feel of the house. The interiors follow what they call a ‘less but lux’ style. Instead of filling the space with too many decorative items, they chose a cleaner and calmer design with earthy colours like beige, tan, and brown. Brass details were added in different corners of the home because the material ages naturally and develops character over time.

M.F. Husain’s artwork adds an artistic touch to the living room

The living room features artwork by M.F. Husain from his famous Mahabharata series. The couple said they wanted the house to include meaningful pieces instead of flashy décor.

Another unique element inside the apartment is a custom glass installation with the words ‘42 Kapoor’ written in Ram Kapoor’s own handwriting. The house also features curved glass windows, which add a modern touch to the design.

Texture and comfort were important parts of the planning process as well. The couple chose durable leather furniture because it is easier to maintain in a pet-friendly home. Hidden storage spaces have also been added throughout the apartment to keep the rooms looking clean and organised.

Sea view from the dining area

The sea view was one of the biggest reasons behind choosing the apartment. Ram and Gautami shared that they specifically wanted a home where the sea and the horizon would remain visible from different parts of the house, including the dining area. Large windows and an open layout help bring natural light into the apartment and make the space feel airy.

Through the tour, the couple showed that luxury does not always have to mean excess. Instead, their home focuses on comfort, smart planning, and simple elegance, while still making room for modern technology and personal touches.