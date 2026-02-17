Solar Eclipse 2026: An update for sky watchers, 2026 is set to welcome its first-ever solar eclipse, which will peak at its annual ‘ring of fire’ form later today, February 17. A sight to behold, it will only be visible in limited areas of the earth. But interestingly, it coincides with the Chinese New Year 2026, marked by the Fire Horse, which signifies strength, independence, and passion.

The Solar Eclipse will be at its peak when the sun, moon, and Earth align, such that the moon completely blocks the Earth’s view of the sun. The shadow, thus formed, will appear like a ring of fire around the moon, and hence its name. One of the two major celestial events of 2026, it will be followed by a lunar eclipse in March 2026.

Can you see the Solar Eclipse in India?

The first eclipse of 2026 will be visible only to those in the southern hemisphere of the Earth. As per the Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will begin at 3:26 PM and end at 7:57 PM, lasting for about 4 hours and 31 minutes. It will be at its peak, in the form of the ‘ring of fire’, between 5:13 and 6:11 PM IST.

However, it can only be seen in Antarctica, Chile, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Namibia, Mauritius, Botswana, and Mozambique, but not in India.

Remedies and astrological significance of Solar Eclipse

According to religious beliefs, the Surya Grahan Sutak Kaal begins 12 hours before the eclipse. But since the celestial event will not be visible in India, the Sutak period is not applicable.

However, it holds deep Vedic weight as the Rahu-Sun conjunction amplifies the transformative energy, especially since it coincides with the Chinese New Year.

Astrological significance: According to Astroyogi, the karmic portal opens during the eclipse and the Rahu seemingly ‘swallows’ the Sun. It might be a period which could trigger destiny points, reveal hidden truths, and may cause shifts in career or relationships. Similarly, the Aquarius ‘Ring of Fure’ will impact innovation and change.

Vedic Remedies: While there is no Sutak Kaal, AstroPundit advises chanting ‘Om Suryaya Namaha’ or the Aditya Hridya Stotra 108 times and the Gayatri Mantra for protection. Believers can also light diyas, offer water to the sun, and charge tulsi water under the eclipse. Donations of red items like flowers and lentils can also be made. Post-eclipse, a rock-salt bath is advised, with meditation, for remedy and release.

Solar Eclipse 2026: Why can’t it be seen in India?

According to NASA, the solar eclipse only occurs and is visible in limited places because the moon’s shadow covers only a small part of the Earth’s surface, even if it is aligned with the sun. The moon’s shadow, today, will cover only parts of the Southern Hemisphere, covering nearby oceans, including other regions. India, which lies far north of the eclipse’s path, will not be covered by the moon’s shadow and will remain unaffected by the date and time of the Solar Eclipse 2026.

This phenomenon occurs largely because of the difference in their dimensions. The moon is much smaller than the Earth and the sun. Hence, the path where the eclipse is visible is only a few thousand kilometres wide. Only regions in the narrow belt will be able to spot the ring of fire.