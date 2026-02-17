Solar Eclipse 2026: Today, Tuesday, February 17, 2026, a rare ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse is taking place. This happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but doesn’t cover it completely. Hence, instead of a total blackout, it sits in the center of the Sun, leaving a thin ring of light visible around the edges, creating the ‘Ring of Fire’ effect.

Will India see the solar eclipse?

Unfortunately, this eclipse won’t be visible in India. The global event will take place between 3:26 pm IST and 7:57 pm IST, but the Moon’s shadow will travel far south of the Indian subcontinent. That means the sky over India will look normal, with no signs of the eclipse. Skywatchers here will need to follow online streams to catch a glimpse.

Where will the full solar eclipse ring be visible?

Several countries in the Southern Hemisphere will witness a partial solar eclipse, meaning a portion of the Sun will appear covered. In South Africa, Cape Town is expected to see around 5 per cent coverage, while Durban could experience nearly 16 per cent. Cities such as Johannesburg, Pretoria and Port Elizabeth will also observe partial phases. In Mauritius, Port Louis may see close to 31 per cent of the Sun obscured.

Madagascar will also witness the event, with Antananarivo expected to record about 20 per cent coverage, while Toamasina will see a partial eclipse as well. Other regions likely to experience partial visibility include Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, Argentina, parts of Antarctica, and southern islands such as Bouvet, Marion, Amsterdam and Port aux Francais.

Why India will miss the eclipse

It all comes down to the Moon’s shadow. During this eclipse, the shadow falls mostly on Antarctica and surrounding southern regions. India is far north of this path, so the eclipse won’t be visible from the country.

How to watch solar eclipse from India?

Even though the eclipse won’t appear in the sky here, you can still watch it online. Space agencies like NASA are expected to livestream the event. Watching it online is also the safest way, as looking directly at the Sun without proper filters can cause serious eye damage.

Why does this solar eclipse matter?

The February 17, 2026 annular solar eclipse is special because of its rare Ring of Fire effect and limited visibility. Only Antarctica will see the full ring, making it a rare treat for scientists and skywatchers.

While India won’t see it in the sky, this eclipse will be one of the most exciting astronomical events of 2026 for people in the Southern Hemisphere.