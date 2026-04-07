Brooklyn has long been the borough of choice for Hollywood’s more discerning set, and few addresses in it have carried quite the same literary and cinematic pedigree as 22 Strong Place in Cobble Hill.

Daniel Craig — best known globally as James Bond and more recently as the razor-sharp Benoit Blanc in Knives Out — and his wife, Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz, have sold their landmarked four-storey brownstone for $12 million, according to The Real Deal.

The couple, who purchased the property in 2017 for $6.75 million, have nearly doubled their investment in under a decade — a feat that speaks as much to their taste as it does to Brooklyn’s relentless ascent as one of New York’s most coveted real estate markets.

The history of 22 Strong Place

The home’s story begins long before Craig and Weisz ever set foot in it. Built in 1901, the landmarked brownstone sits within the Cobble Hill Historic District and was previously owned by British novelist Martin Amis and his wife, the writer Isabel Fonseca, who purchased it in 2010 for $2.5 million, as reported by Brownstoner.

On New Year’s Eve 2016, a fire caused by a faulty chimney tore through the property, damaging the top floor and forcing Amis and Fonseca to relocate to a Downtown Brooklyn high-rise. The home was subsequently listed as a blank slate — with a brand new roof, repairs completed, and renovation plans already approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

Craig and Weisz acquired it through an LLC called On the Rows for $6.75 million, per property records cited by The Real Deal and Brownstoner, and set about transforming the fire-damaged shell into a refined family home. The couple also owned the neighbouring property at 20 Strong Place, which they sold separately in February 2025 for $4.05 million, according to public records cited by The Real Deal.

Inside the brownstone: Six bedrooms, 14-foot ceilings, and a mulberry tree

At approximately 6,600 square feet spread across four floors, the home is one of the more generously proportioned residences in the neighbourhood. As reported by Remodr, the property sits on a 24.5 by 109-foot lot — among the largest in Cobble Hill — and features six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, with ceilings soaring to 14 feet on the parlour floor.

The renovation introduced custom millwork throughout, including bespoke bookcases, marble countertops, and cabinetry, alongside radiant heating, oversized windows, and rich oak flooring.

The kitchen is fitted with high-end Liebherr, Gaggenau, and Viking appliances, as detailed by Remodr. A centre stair configuration draws light through eastern and western exposures across every floor, while a library, media room, and multiple terraces add further depth to the layout.

The west-facing backyard, shaded by a mature mulberry tree, offers a rare pocket of green in the heart of the neighbourhood. A roof deck with Manhattan skyline views completes the picture. As Weisz told The New York Times, the couple wanted their child to grow up somewhere that felt grounded — Cobble Hill, with its tree-lined streets and low-key community feel, was exactly that.

The $12 million sale, is the latest in a string of eight-figure deals in the wealthy Brooklyn enclave, where prices for single-family homes have skyrocketed in recent years. For Craig and Weisz, it marks the quiet close of a Brooklyn chapter — and a very handsome return on one of the neighbourhood’s oldest addresses.