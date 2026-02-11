If you’ve just figured out what a ‘situationship’ is, then you need to upgrade your dating vocabulary again. The days of clearly defining things, becoming exclusive, and eventually talking about marriage aren’t the only path anymore. Now, a lot of people are choosing connections that are easy, flexible, and don’t come with heavy labels. It’s less about long-term promises and more about what works in the moment. While this ‘live-in-the-moment’ approach offers a sense of liberation for some, it leaves others navigating a confusing landscape of ambiguity.

A survey by the Indian dating app QuackQuack suggests that the youth are staying away from the plain old relationship. After polling nearly 12,000 users aged 18 to 30 across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, the data revealed that 57 per cent of daters have engaged in some form of non-traditional connection.

While the situationship is defined by chemistry, confusion, and a lack of labels, and remains a staple for two out of seven metro daters, a wave of new ‘ships’ is taking over.

The Nanoship

For those who want to skip the drama of a long-drawn-out breakup, the Nanoship is the answer. According to the survey, roughly 30 per cent of daters aged 20 to 24 have experienced this fleeting connection.

A Nanoship is a ‘trial run’ with an expiration date. It either blossoms into something real or fades away the moment the ‘vibe’ shifts. The appeal? It’s designed to be wrapped up without bitterness or resentment. It’s the ‘free sample’ of the dating world, enjoy it while it lasts, but don’t expect a full meal.

The Fanship

Perhaps the most unique trend identified is Fanship. This isn’t about celebrity worship; it’s a one-sided connection with a dating app match. About 18 per cent of men in metros admitted to being in a Fanship for over six months.

In this scenario, a person fosters a deep admiration for a match but avoids actual interaction for fear of ruining the fantasy. It’s fuelled by a ‘hopeful delusion’ that a connection might magically materialise. Unlike stalking, it’s passive, a form of imaginary companionship that provides emotional comfort without the risk of real-world rejection.

The Microship

Often confused with the Nanoship, the Microship is distinguished by its sheer intensity. Think of it as the ‘star-crossed lovers’ trope on fast-forward. Three in seven women reported being in a Microship, which typically lasts only one to three weeks.

Because the bond is so compressed, ‘trauma dumping’ and sharing deep secrets often happen within the first 48 hours. However, this level of ‘too much information’ usually leads to a swift burnout. The collapse of a Microship is often telegraphed by a sudden lag in text replies after days of non-stop talking.