Many actors and actresses spend their entire lives trying to make it in the film industry, but some find that their true interests lie elsewhere. Deeksha Seth is a clear example of someone who achieved significant success in Indian cinema before deciding to move into a completely different field. While she is still remembered by many fans for her debut alongside Allu Arjun, she has spent the last few years building a professional life in the corporate world.

Today we are discussing her drastic transition in career because it is so rare for a leading actress to leave at the height of her career. According to reports from The Indian Express, her decision was a deliberate choice to apply her communication and branding skills to a global business environment. Today, she has largely left the public eye to focus on her work as a corporate director.

From a breakout debut to a $45 million career

Deeksha Seth did not originally plan to be an actress. In fact, the former actress had initially planned a career in marine archaeology according to the Indian Express. However, her destiny flipped after she was spotted by a scout at an NSS event during her first year of college and was encouraged by said agent to participate in the Femina Miss India pageant.

After becoming a finalist in the 2009 edition of the competition she was spotted by director Krish – during a modelling assignment- who cast her in the 2010 Telugu film Vedam. She played the role of Pooja, the girlfriend of Allu Arjun’s character, Cable Raju. The film was an anthology drama that received high praise from critics that year and helped establish her as a fresh face in the industry. She won the Best New Face award at the Santosham Film Awards for her performance.

Following the success of Vedam, she quickly became a busy lead actress, appearing in 10 films across four different languages, including: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. She also worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, such as Vikram, Prabhas, Gopichand and Ravi Teja.

According to her own professional records and industry data, the 10 films in which she played a lead role had a combined Box Office collection of $45 million. During this decade, she also built a strong personal brand, appearing in hundreds of television programs and handling major brand partnerships.

Trading the camera for the boardroom

However, life is unpredictable and after a few failed projects, the actress quietly stepped out of the spotlight; with her last appearance on screen being in the websees Saat Kadam in 2021.

Seth decided to leave the film industry behind and get back to her studies. She moved to Spain to attend IESE Business School, where she earned her MBA with a focus on international business.

Today, she has completely transitioned into her new career. According to her professional records, she now lives in the UK and works as the Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for a gaming company.

She has noted on her LinkedIn profile that her decade in the film industry taught her a lot about managing large audiences and handling media brands, which she now uses in her corporate role. Her journey shows that the skills gained in the entertainment world can be successfully transferred to high-level business positions.