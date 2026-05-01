Chanel has once again captured the fashion world’s attention—this time with a design that is as divisive as it is unconventional. Recently named the hottest brand of the first quarter of 2026 by the Lyst Index, the house unveiled a striking new concept at its latest cruise show under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Marking his first cruise presentation for the brand, Blazy ensured the show would be memorable. Set against a coastal backdrop, the collection featured models walking in what can only be described as “barefoot footwear”—a design that prominently exposed the toes, instantly sparking debate across the internet.

While haute couture is no stranger to experimental and impractical designs, these barefoot “shoes” were not what audiences expected. One social media user remarked, “Those are not shoes—that’s a heel cup with a strap.”

The unusual design is matched by a typically high-fashion price tag. Although not yet listed on Chanel’s official website, the so-called “cap-heel sandal”—which covers only the heel and is secured with a drawstring—reportedly ranges between Rs 25,000 and Rs 90,000. The concept has left both consumers and critics questioning its practicality and value.

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Netizens React

Online reactions have been swift and varied. Many invoked Coco Chanel, the brand’s legendary founder, known for revolutionizing women’s fashion.

“What would Coco say?” one user asked. Another responded with a twist on her famous advice: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off—apparently that’s one shoe, or half from each foot.”

A closer look at the Chanel barefoot ‘shoe’.

Others were less amused. “She’s probably yelling in her grave with a cigarette in her hand!” joked one commenter.

Still, some praised the design as a marketing masterstroke. “They’re for the yacht—this is a cruise show. Don’t take it so seriously,” one user noted, suggesting the concept was more about spectacle than practicality.

Criticism, however, remained strong. Comments ranged from “These are awful—I don’t want to see toes,” to “Why not just walk barefoot?” Others questioned whether the minimal design would translate into real-world wearability, pointing out hygiene and comfort concerns.

Not the First ‘Bizarre’ Shoe

Chanel’s latest creation joins a long history of avant-garde footwear that has challenged conventional design.

Among the most iconic is Alexander McQueen’s “Armadillo Shoe,” a dramatic 30 cm heel with no traditional arch, sculpted to resemble the curved shell of an armadillo. Only 21 pairs were ever made, with some later auctioned for as much as $295,000. The design gained global fame after being worn by Lady Gaga in her Bad Romance music video.

Alexander McQueen’s Armadillo shoe,

In 1996, Maison Martin Margiela introduced “Les Topless,” a conceptual piece consisting of little more than a sole held in place with transparent tape. Today, the design is preserved in the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection.

Maison Martin Margiela’s ‘Les Topless’

More recently, Loewe’s “Comic Balloon Pump” turned heads with its surreal, balloon-like appearance, crafted from latex and assembled by hand. Meanwhile, Balenciaga’s “Zero Sneaker,” released in its Fall 2025 collection, pushed minimalism further with a foam sole designed to mimic the sensation of walking barefoot.

Yes. That’s a shoe. It’s Loewe’s Comic Balloon.

The roots of such experimental footwear can be traced back even further to Salvatore Ferragamo’s “Invisible Sandal” from 1947—an early exploration of transparency and minimalism in shoe design.

Balenciaga’s Zero Sneaker

A Step Too Far?

From Ferragamo’s nearly invisible creations to Chanel’s barely-there sandals, the evolution of footwear continues to blur the line between fashion and art. Whether these designs represent innovation or excess remains open to interpretation.

For now, Chanel’s “shoeless shoe” has succeeded in one undeniable way: it has everyone talking.