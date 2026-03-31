The King of Bollywood never does anything by halves – not his films, and certainly not his car collection. Shah Rukh Khan has once again made headlines in the automotive world after adding yet another prized possession to his already jaw-dropping garage.

The superstar has reportedly purchased the newly launched Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a premium multi-purpose vehicle that is turning heads both on the road and on social media.

King Khan’s newest ride: The Mercedes-Benz V-Class

According to Siasat Daily, SRK’s brand-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class, priced at around Rs 1.4 crore, was recently spotted outside his temporary residence, Puja Casa, while his iconic bungalow Mannat is currently undergoing renovation.

The luxury MPV is no ordinary people-carrier – it comes loaded with features including multiple airbags, child seat mounts, driver attention assist, traffic sign recognition, a 360-degree camera, and premium comfort appointments.

As per Times Drive, the V-Class was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.4 crore for both the petrol and diesel variants. SRK is in good company with this purchase – as reported by News24, cricketer Hardik Pandya also made headlines recently for his own Mercedes-Benz V-Class acquisition.

Inside SRK’s multi-crore garage: A fleet fit for a king

Shah Rukh Khan’s car collection is reportedly valued at somewhere between Rs 30 crore and Rs 50 crore according to various media reports. The crown jewel of his garage is widely considered to be the Bugatti Veyron – as per DriveSpark, it is reputedly priced at Rs 12 crore, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds with a top speed of around 400 km/h.

Equally impressive, the same source notes, is his Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, valued at approximately Rs 9.5 crore, powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing 459hp. His Mercedes affinity clearly runs deep – DriveSpark also reports that he owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC, priced at Rs 1.59 crore, fitted with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid system producing 367hp.

Rounding out the fleet, per News24, are a Bentley Continental GT (Rs 5.23–8.45 crore), a BMW 7 Series, an Audi A8, and a Range Rover Vogue. It is worth noting that SRK himself has previously dismissed – whether jokingly or not – several viral reports about his collection, clarifying on social media that many articles listing ultra-luxury cars he allegedly owns are “bogus.”

However, the cars the superstar makes use of whenever he is spotted out and about town, tell a different story. Whatever the exact count, one thing is certain: King Khan’s garage, much like his career, is nothing short of legendary.