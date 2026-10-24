The diyas are lit, the playlist is on, and the first guests are about to arrive. The table is dressed for the occasion, but there is one corner of the home that can turn an ordinary Diwali gathering into a memorable evening: the bar.

From statement glassware and stylish ice buckets to expertly mixed cocktails, today’s home bar is as much about creating a vibe as it is about serving drinks. No longer just a cabinet of bottles brought out for special occasions, it has become a design feature and an integral part of how people entertain at home.

For hosts such as Gurugram-based homemaker Ayushi Pandit (32), getting the details right is important. “For me, a home bar is as much about the experience as it is about the drinks. I like bringing together glassware, accessories and little design details that reflect my personal style while making hosting feel effortless. During Diwali, when everyone gathers around food and conversation, the bar becomes a natural place for people to connect,” says the Gurugram-based homemaker.

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This Diwali, the idea is not to build a bar worthy of a cocktail lounge, but to create bars that do more than serve drinks and set the scene for the evening.

For beginners, building a home bar need not be complicated. A cocktail shaker, jigger, bar spoon and strainer form the essentials. Add rocks and highball glasses, two or three preferred spirits, basic mixers, fresh lemons and limes, simple syrup, bitters and plenty of ice. A citrus press is useful, while a muddler and mixing glass can be added as the collection grows. A more comprehensive bar might include gin, vodka, whisky, rum and tequila, along with selected liqueurs, vermouth, tonic, soda and garnishes.

Equally important is making the bar an extension of the home’s interiors rather than an afterthought. A fluted-wood cabinet with brass detailing or a mirrored cabinet introduces old-world glamour. Marble-topped consoles, dark timber sideboards and vintage-inspired drinks trolleys offer stylish alternatives for smaller spaces.

Add some brass trays, sculptural ice buckets, decanters, fresh flowers and lamps to transform a simple arrangement into an exotic one. Glassware is equally important. “Something as simple as a good cocktail shaker and choosing the right glass turns serving a drink into a moment, and that’s what guests remember,” says Rajiv Purohit, co-creative director at Nicobar.

Curate, don’t crowd

A home bar need not resemble a cocktail lounge. “A decent set of water glasses or highballs for mixed drinks, which can also be used as cocktail glasses in small spaces, is a good starting point,” says Anandita Kothari, founder of luxury tableware brand Plate and Peonie.

A carafe or jug can hold pre-batched cocktails, infused water or iced tea, while mugs can serve other drinks later in the evening. “It pays to pick ones that look good out on a tray rather than pulled from a cupboard only when needed,” Kothari adds.

But today the emphasis is on presentation when it comes to home entertaining. “Hosting is no longer just about having people over; people are putting more thought into how they create the experience, from the food and drinks to the way they present and serve them,” says Aditi Murarka Agrawal, co-founder of home décor brand Nestasia. “Even something as familiar as beer can be elevated when served well,” says Tejal Dharia, co-founder of barware brand The Bar Collective.