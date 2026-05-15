At just thirteen, most children are content with whatever pocket money their parents offer. Riyaaz Amlani was not. Instead of accepting limitations, he walked into a local shoe shop and asked for a job. That single act of initiative became the foundation of one of India’s most successful hospitality stories.

Today, Amlani is the force behind a Rs 800-crore empire and over 70 outlets of some of the country’s most popular cafe and restaurant brands, including Social, Mocha, and Smoke House Deli.

In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube podcast in December 2025, Amlani traced his entrepreneurial journey back to those early days behind the counter.

The Boy Who Sold Shoes

While still in school, Amlani spent his afternoons working as a shoe salesman. “I used to sell shoes. I was 13. While there were some circumstances, I wanted to do something different,” he recalled.

What began as a quest for extra pocket money evolved into a masterclass in understanding people. Standing on the shop floor, he instantly learned to read customers: their needs, moods, aspirations, and motivations. He quickly realised that people buy not just for utility, but for how a product makes them feel.

“In retail, a person learns more being a salesperson than anyone else,” Amlani said.

He drew a direct parallel between shoes and food: both are necessities, yet what truly draws people is the experience and emotion attached to them. Shoes can be purely functional or a style statement — just as restaurants offer far more than mere sustenance.

It was a lesson he would later apply with remarkable success in the hospitality industry.

The philosphy behind building a food empire

Amlani did not stumble into food. He came from a background in entertainment, an industry wired around experience, mood, and the art of making people feel something. When he looked for a business to build, he gravitated towards something that shared that same DNA, but with one crucial advantage: people always need to eat.

Except, as he understood early on, they don’t just eat. Not when they go out, at least.

“Shoes, just like food, are a necessity, but people usually visit restaurants for the experience, not simply to end their hunger. Similarly, shoes can be functional or sometimes a statement,” he explained. The parallel was not accidental; it was the through-line of his entire philosophy. A meal out is rarely about hunger. It is about the table you sit at, the light above you, the music in the background, and the feeling that this place was made for you.

That insight became the foundation for Mocha, a lounge-style cafe that showed up at a time when India’s urban young were hungry for somewhere to just be. Not a restaurant with a ticking table clock. Not a fast food counter. Somewhere to linger.

The Pivot that Built Social

Mocha worked, and then it hit a wall. Rising rents in metro cities made the margin math brutal. The brand retreated from tier-1 cities but held its ground across 20-plus tier-2 locations, where the economics were kinder.

Meanwhile, Amlani was thinking bigger and differently.

The answer was Social. A space that was desi but sharp, local but globally fluent, a cafe by day that pulled in the laptop crowd, a bar by evening that kept the energy alive. It was a deliberate attempt to step out of Mocha’s shadow, shed the “that hookah place” tag that had followed the earlier brand, and build something that could scale with intent.

Today, Social runs over 70 outlets across the country. That number did not happen by accident, and Amlani is precise about why.

Amlani’s investment formula

When putting money into a restaurant, or advising others to do so, Amlani is unusually direct. Two numbers matter above everything else.

“If you want to invest in a restaurant, your return on capital employed should be less than 30 months,” he said. In plain terms: if your money is not coming back within two and a half years, the math is already working against you.

The second number is equally clear. “The store-level EBITDA should be at least 15-20%,” he explained, meaning that for every Rs 100 in sales, at least Rs 15 should remain with the business as real earnings. Not revenue on paper. Actual money that stays.

In 22 years, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, the company behind it all, has grown into an Rs 800 crore enterprise. Among Indian restaurant groups, Amlani estimates only Barbeque Nation runs larger. Against global quick-service giants like McDonald’s, the gap is wider, but the positioning is entirely different. “We are the largest non-listed food service in retail business,” he said, with the quiet confidence of someone who built that fact brick by brick.

‘Would rather have 50-100 outlets, than 2000’

Here is where Amlani diverges from the typical founder playbook. The instinct in most growth stories is to scale relentlessly — more cities, more outlets, more flags on the map. Amlani is not interested in that race.

“I would rather have 50-100 outlets, rather than 1,000-2,000 outlets,” he said plainly.

The reason is rooted in the same market intelligence he began building at 13. Tier-1 cities—the metros and urban pockets with deep discretionary spending—offer a fundamentally different share of wallet than smaller markets. Chasing numbers by expanding thin into hundreds of towns is not growth; it is dilution. Better to go deep where the economics hold than wide where they don’t.

It is a philosophy that connects directly back to the shoe shop. Know your customer. Read the room. Change your pitch when you need to, but never mistake volume for value.

Disclaimer: The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the user and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. The content in this article is based on publicly available sources. It is for informational and entertainment purposes only.