Pali Hill has long been the kind of address that needs no explanation: tree-lined, lush, quietly elite, and home to some of Bollywood’s biggest names. In 2025, Kriti Sanon added her name to that list in a big way.

The National Award-winning actress picked up a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Supreme Prana, a boutique residential tower on Pali Mala Road in Bandra West, for over Rs 78.20 crore, the Economic Times reported.

It’s the sort of purchase that signals more than just a home upgrade; it’s considered a bet on one of Mumbai’s most sought-after postcodes.

Inside the penthouse: What Rs 78 crore gets you

The apartment straddles the 14th and 15th floors of Supreme Prana, covering 6,636 sq ft, which is substantial even for a city used to big-ticket real estate. But the numbers alone don’t tell the full story.

The house faces the Arabian Sea and consists of two floors

The apartment comes with a private terrace offering unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea – the kind of view that, in Mumbai, is essentially priceless.

That terrace clocks in at 1,209 sq ft on the 15th floor, and the deal also includes six dedicated car parking slots. The tower itself isn’t your average high-rise: Supreme Prana offers one apartment per floor, 12-foot ceilings, and amenities that include a rooftop pool, access to a banquet hall, gym, yoga deck, landscaped gardens, clubhouse, and concierge services. Only 26 units exist in the entire building – exclusivity, by design.

Breaking down the numbers

At Rs 1.18 lakh per sq ft, the base price came to Rs 78.20 crore. Add stamp duty of Rs 3.91 crore, GST, and other charges, and the total outlay crossed Rs 84.16 crore, as reported by the Economic Times.

Sanon frequently shares snaps of family events held at her Pali Hill home

Sanon also availed of a 1% stamp duty concession available to women homebuyers in Maharashtra – a small but notable saving at this price point. The property is registered jointly in her name and her mother’s.

For context, according to 99acres, the average flat rate in Bandra West is around Rs 60,000 per sq ft, with values in the area climbing 15.2% over the past five years — meaning Sanon paid nearly double the neighbourhood average — a reflection of the premium that sea-facing, upper-floor homes in Pali Hill command.

Building a portfolio, not just buying a home

This isn’t a one-off splurge. In 2024, Sanon bought a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra West for Rs 35 crore, and the year before that, she invested in a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, the coastal retreat that has become something of a celebrity staple near Mumbai, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The Supreme Prana penthouse, then, is the latest — and largest — move in what is shaping up to be a serious real estate strategy. Bandra West already counts Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan among its residents, per the Free Press Journal, and Sanon’s new address puts her squarely in that company.