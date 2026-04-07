Nita Ambani has a way of filling up a whole room with her enigmatic presence; her entrances are remarkable no matter where she goes. At the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 in Mumbai on April 5, she arrived in Sabyasachi’s Akashtara saree – a champagne-gold sequined drape first worn by her daughter Isha at Armaan Jain’s wedding back in 2020.

Hand-embroidered entirely in sequins, it catches the light like liquid metal and has a texture that designers describe as resembling a sandy desertscape. The Reliance Foundation chairperson was there to present Ranveer Singh with the Best Actor award.

And even more so than her outfit, it was the accessories that she styled herself with that had people talking. Her timepiece and unique Chanel handbag for the event, had a combined worth that the average person is unable to comprehend.

The Chanel pearl bag nobody could stop looking at

Nita Ambani carried the ultra-rare Chanel Pearl Ring Minaudière Bag, which is only available for purchase at Chanel boutiques and with a price that has to be inquired. Designed to resemble an oversized pearl with a gold-toned circular handle, the sculptural clutch was one of the most talked-about elements of her look.

Resale sites like 1stDibs have listed variations of the Minaudière for an average of $12,175 with prices climbing lower or higher depending on the rarity of the item.

Straight off Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway, this minaudière is less a bag and more a collector’s object. She further elevated the look with a 101.41-carat pear-shaped diamond ring linked to the famed Juno Diamond, along with statement earrings set with white and yellow diamonds.

The watch worth more than most homes

The real flex, though, was on her wrist. The Ambani’s are big connoisseurs of luxury watches and own some of the rarest watches in the world; Anant Ambani in particular is an avid watch collector. The Patek Philippe timepiece that Nita wore to the event is the Nautilus Haute Joaillerie which is priced at $428,450 – approximately Rs 3.72 crore

The sleek 18-carat rose gold watch features 2,364 diamonds encrusted into the whole body from the case to the bezel to the bracelet in a ‘snow setting’ and a sophisticated self-winding movement which beats at a frequency of 4 Hz, alongside a 45-hour battery reserve. With diamonds embedded into the dial as well, the watch becomes a clear symbol of extreme luxury.

Together, the look was a study in contrasts: a borrowed saree rooted in family memory, offset by accessories that are the eptiome of global luxury. It’s a balance that Nita Ambani seems to strike without even trying.