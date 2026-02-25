Heated Rivalry, a hit queer show based on Rachel Reid’s ‘Unrivaled’ book, is the Internet’s newest obsession. From steamy tensions to intense drama, the show has received wide acclaim. In fact, protagonists Hudson and Connor were invited to the Golden Globes as presenters, speaking volumes about the show’s popularity.

However, the reality of Heated Rivalry is now closer to you than ever. The Canadian cottage that served as a key turning point in the emotional plot of the hit hockey series is up for grabs. While not for sale on the Canadian real estate market, it can be rented on Airbnb for $248 CAD ($181 USD or 16,457 INR).

And these prices are not a mere coincidence. Remember Shane Hollander? His jersey number 24, while Ilya Rozanov, played by Connor Storrie, sports number 18!

Inside the Heated Rivalry cottage

The Barlochan Cottage is located on Walkers Point on the west shore of Lake Muskoka. The property is only 20 minutes from the towns of Gravenhurst and Bala, and offers boating-access to the “Big 3” Muskoka Lakes. The Barlochan Cottage was built in 2020 by Canadian architect Trevor McIvor.

Inside the Barloch Cottage.

The cottage, featured on Heated Rivalry, offers the classic Muskoka landscape with a 4000 sq feet rocky waterfront and a beach with a sandy shallow entry. The water touches the private shoreline of the property, making it the perfect getaway for your Canadian weekend. with several outdoor areas, including a patio with Muskoka Chairs and a BBQ.

The Heated Rivalry cottage in Canada

Stepping inside, the cottage can house up to 6 guests with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. The open kitchen adds warmth to the space, and the island with stools opens to a wooden patio through the room. The dining room is perfect for 8, also made in an airy and lavish open concept.

The living room is separated with sectionals and boasts a gas fireplace, but the Muskoka room is the star of the show. With large windows and high ceilings, it screams nothing but luxury, dominated by wooden accents. The property also has a recreational room and a private workout arena. It comes with 3 kayaks, 2 canoes, and a fire pit.