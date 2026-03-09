Indian batter Sanju Samson delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career during the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against the New Zealand national cricket team on Sunday. Playing at the huge Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Samson scored a brilliant 89 runs and created a new record for the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final.

The Indian batter looked confident from the beginning. His innings came from just 46 balls and included five fours and eight sixes. The knock helped India build a strong total in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Sanju Samson’s net worth, endorsements and luxury lifestyle

Off the field, Samson has also done very well financially. Ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League, he signed with the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 18 crore, as per the official IPL Trade Window announcement. This made him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Samson also has a central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India under the Grade C category. This contract gives him a yearly payment of Rs 1 crore. Apart from that, he earns match fees whenever he plays for India, of about Rs 3 lakh for a T20 match and Rs 6 lakh for an ODI.

Samson has been playing in the IPL since 2012. Over the years, he has represented teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. As per Siasat, he has earned more than Rs 100 crore from IPL salaries during his long career.

As per The Sunday Guardian, Samson’s total net worth in 2026 is estimated to be between Rs 85 crore and Rs 100 crore. His yearly income is believed to be around Rs 25–28 crore, which also includes brand endorsements.

As per ET Now Luxe, the cricketer lives in a luxury house in Thiruvananthapuram. He also owns several expensive cars, including a Range Rover Autobiography, Lexus ES, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and a BMW 5 Series.

A record-breaking innings

Samson’s 89-run knock is now the highest score ever made in a T20 World Cup final. He went past the previous best performances by players like Marlon Samuels, who scored an unbeaten 85 in the 2016 final, and Kane Williamson, who made 85 in the 2021 final.

What made Samson’s innings even more special was the way he played. He scored at a strike rate of 193.48 and kept attacking throughout the innings. Fans at the stadium and viewers watching on television saw an entertaining display of power hitting.

A strong tournament for Samson

The tournament turned out to be a special one for Samson. Across five innings, he scored 321 runs with an impressive average of 80.25. His strike rate during the competition was 199.37. During this run, he hit 27 fours and 24 sixes.

With these runs, Samson also went past Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian player in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Another big achievement for Samson was scoring half-centuries in both the semifinal and the final. Only a few players in T20 World Cup history have managed to do that, including Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi.

However, the highest run-scorer of the tournament was Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan, who finished with 383 runs.