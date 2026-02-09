Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently spotted together in Mumbai, making a casual appearance that quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. On Sunday, February 8, 2026, the couple visited the Tiffany & Co. boutique at Jio World Plaza.

Though the visit was a simple shopping trip rather than a formal event, their coordinated look and Saif’s choice of accessories had netizens buzzing on social media. Both actors dressed in all-black outfits, with Kareena in a fitted Giorgio Armani midi dress and Saif in a sharp, tailored look that maintained his usual polished style. However, one specific item Saif wore drew a lot of attention because of its high price tag.

Saif’s brooch is worth a staggering…

During their time at the boutique, Saif was seen wearing a distinctive high-jewellery piece from Tiffany & Co. that has been valued at approximately Rs 42 lakh. NDTV reported that the brooch was listed on auction house Sotheby’s site for a whopping $47,000 (which is roughly 42.6 lakh)

The accessory – a woman’s brooch – was crafted in 18K yellow gold and platinum and encrusted with a large citrine stone, diamonds, and a ruby. It is part of the brand’s high-jewellery collection; known for using rare gemstones and intricate designs.

The design has a unique bird shape and contains 71 round diamonds, a round ruby and a cushion-shaped citrine stone according to NDTV. Each diamond weighs 3K and the citrine weighs a staggering 55k, bringing the total weight of the diamond to 40.3g; a heavy weight when it comes to brooches which are traditionally light and delicate.

Upcoming projects

Saif Ali Khan has a busy year ahead with several major projects scheduled for release. One of the most anticipated is the crime drama Kartavya, which will premiere on Netflix in 2026.

This project is particularly important because it reunites him with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment; for context the last time he starred in RCE production was 20 years go in Kal Ho Na Ho. In this investigative thriller, Saif will play a police officer named Pawan Malik who is torn between his professional duties and his family. The film – directed by Pulkit – also stars Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra.

He is also taking the lead in Hum Hindustani, another Netflix original directed by Rahul Dholakia. Set in 1950, the story focuses on the massive effort required to conduct India’s first democratic election. Here Saif will take up the role of a principled official advocating for the right to vote.

Apart from these, Saif is also returning to the Race franchise with Race 4 and will be reprising his role from the first two movies as Ranvir Shorey. He will then be seen in the sequel Devara: Part 2 alongside Jr. NTR, following his role in the first film. Other upcoming works include the movie Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar, as well as the heist film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.