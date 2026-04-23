When we talk about the biggest stars in Bollywood, Salman Khan’s name is always at the top. But away from the movie sets and the big screen, the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood has a passion for collecting some of the world’s most expensive and rarest watches.

Salman’s collection isn’t just about gold and diamonds. It is about ‘mechanical art.’ From watches that can survive a polo match to ones that pay tribute to his father, his collection is worth crores. Let’s take a closer look at the watches that make up his legendary collection.

The Jacob & Co. Billionaire III

The most famous watch in Salman’s collection is undoubtedly the Jacob & Co. Billionaire III. This watch is a total showstopper, covered in 714 white diamonds. It doesn’t even look like a normal watch but a piece of jewellery from a royal treasury. Valued at around Rs 42 crore, this watch has a skeleton design, where you can see all the gears and the tiny tourbillon engine working inside. For Salman, this watch is the ultimate symbol of success and high-end luxury.

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce ‘Rainbow’

While he loves sporty watches, Salman also owns one of the most elegant pieces ever made: the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater. This is one of the most exclusive watches in the world. This masterpiece is worth Rs 70 crore. It is decorated with 131 baguette diamonds and 779 colourful sapphires that look like a rainbow around the dial. It even has a special ‘chime’ that rings out the time.

Salman Khan’s ‘The world is yours’ dual time zone

This watch is very special to Salman because it is personal. It was made through a collaboration with his close friend, Jacob Arabo (the founder of Jacob & Co.). The watch was inspired by a story where Jacob’s father gave him a watch as a boy to show him the value of time. This watch features the Indian flag and a map of the world. It is valued at roughly Rs 36.6 lakh.

Image Source: Salman Khan Instagram

The Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Edition

In early 2025, Salman was seen wearing a watch that caught everyone’s eye because of its spiritual meaning. It is the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2. This watch is worth Rs 34 lakh. What makes it unique is the design on the dial, which has a detailed engraving of the Ayodhya Ram temple. It also has an orange strap and sacred inscriptions on the bezel. It’s a perfect mix of modern style and traditional respect.

Image Source: Salman Khan Instagram

The Richard Mille RM 53-01 Tourbillon Pablo Mac Donough

Richard Mille is a brand known for making ‘racing machines for the wrist,’ and Salman is a big fan. The RM 53-01 is one of his toughest watches. It was built for professional polo players, so it can handle huge shocks and hits without breaking. It features a special glass that won’t shatter. This high-tech watch is estimated to cost around Rs 21 crore.

The Richard Mille RM 022 Aerodyne Tourbillon

Salman has often been spotted wearing the RM 022, which looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. This watch uses materials that are usually used to build jet airplanes, like ‘orthorhombic titanium aluminide.’ It also tells the time in two different time zones at once. It is a very complex piece of engineering and is valued at about Rs 12.7 crore.

The Richard Mille RM 17-01 Tourbillon Diamond

Another gem from the same brand is the RM 17-01. This one is a bit more stylish because it is set with diamonds. It has a transparent look that lets you see the tiny tourbillon mechanism moving inside. This watch is estimated to be worth Rs 7.2 crore. It shows that Salman likes his watches to be both technically advanced and visually beautiful.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Flying Tourbillon

The Audemars Piguet (AP) Royal Oak is a classic choice for any celebrity, but Salman’s version is extra special. It features a ‘flying tourbillon,’ which is a very difficult feature for watchmakers to create. It has a clean, minimalist look compared to his diamond watches. This piece is worth Rs 1.73 crore. It is the kind of watch that looks quiet but tells everyone you have great taste.

The Rolex GMT-Master II Rose Gold

Even ‘Bhai’ loves a classic Rolex, but he doesn’t just buy the regular ones. He owns a very rare Rolex GMT-Master II made of solid rose gold. There are only 10 pieces of this specific version in the entire world. This rare Rolex is estimated to be worth Rs 2.25 crore. It is a timeless watch that stays stylish forever.