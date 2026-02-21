Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, often called “Pacho” by his family, manages an inheritance that experts estimate to be worth around Rs 20,000 crore. Even though royal titles were legally ended decades ago, the 27-year-old is still an important figure in Jaipur as the 303rd descendant of the royal line.

As the head of the Kachhwaha clan, he has taken the initiative to turn his family’s ancestral assets into modern businesses – making sure that the royals continue to thrive even at a time when society has marched past the need for monarchies.

According to reports from Times Now and India Today, this wealth is primarily held in high-value real estate rather than cash. Padmanabh Singh spent time studying art history and cultural heritage management in Rome, which has influenced how he tackles these 300-year-old estates. He has moved away from just holding land and is instead focusing on making these landmarks attraction points to global tourism and fashion.

Historic landmarks as business assets

The City Palace is the center of the family’s holdings and is the primary residence of the royals. According to MagicBricks, the palace is a massive complex that includes the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum and private apartments like the Chandra Mahal.

In a notable business move, Padmanabh Singh listed the palace’s private “Gudliya Suite” on Airbnb, with the income going to support the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation which works for the rural women of Rajasthan. The cost? Rs 5,70,000, per night as per GQ India. This partnership made him the first royal host on the travel platform.

According to GQ India, the family also owns the Rambagh Palace, which used to be their main home but is now a famous luxury hotel run by the Taj Group. This property is frequently listed as one of the most expensive places to stay in the world.

Others like the Rajmahal Palace boutique hotel and the Jaigarh Fort add to the family’s income as well. According to the Hindustan Times, several legal battles over properties like the Jai Mahal have finally been settled through mediation.

The Prince’s global branding

Padmanabh Singh has used his visibility as a professional polo player to build an international brand. He is the captain of the Jaipur Polo Team and has led India’s national team in major international matches; notably he was the youngest ever captain of the Indian team.

His success in the sport, combined with his work as a brand ambassador for labels like U.S. Polo Assn., has helped him land a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. He often appears at international fashion events.

The family owns thousands of acres of land throughout Rajasthan, along with a massive collection of jewelry, art, and vintage cars and other luxury assets. While his mother, Diya Kumari, is busy with her senior role in the Rajasthan government, Padmanabh handles the business side of their estates.

Legal challenges

Managing such a vast empire also involves dealing with complex legal matters. In early 2026, the family won a significant case when a court dismissed the state government’s claim over prime bungalows in the Civil Lines area. Reports from The Times of India mention that the government had tried to claim these properties were state-owned, but the court ruled in favor of the royal family due to a lapse in the limitation period.

The family is also fighting a case regarding the Old Town Hall, which the state government wants to turn into a museum. Padmanabh Singh and his family argue that the building is private property and was only used by the government under a license that has now expired. These legal battles are a major part of the work required to protect a legacy of this size. Their active involvement in court and business ensures the family remains one of the wealthiest in India.