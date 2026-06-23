Experience-driven travel is shaping 2026, as Gen Z splurges paychecks on live concerts and sports enthusiasts save for months to watch their favourite athletes in person. Indian football fans, once resigned to 3 AM screen sessions, are now opting for far more ambitious plans: multi-city North American adventures booked months in advance.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 underway, the quadrennial tournament has become much more than a contest for the trophy. Featuring 48 teams across 16 cities in North America, it has turned into a global festival, the true universal religion of sport, drawing fans from around the world and fuelling a significant tourism boom.

According to a recent report from PickYourTrail, Indian travellers have turned this sporty endeavour into a multi-city holiday. The match tickets have turned into a reflection of a new generation of fans – who not only want to seek the game, but also experience the destination – blurring the lines between tourism, adventure, and sports.

The FIFA-cation – Match-day meets Holiday

While one may imagine travelling for concerts, matches, and special events with a backpack and living out of it, that’s no longer the case. The travel report revealed that Indian travellers, today, are passionate about the game, but are also prioritising comfort and convenience.

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However, as hotels raise their prices during this period, travellers are bearing the cost in terms of accessible hotels, flexible itineraries, and most importantly, visa support. And this shift is also noticed in PickYourTrail data, which displays a 55-60% surge in FIFA-related queries. In fact, this has increased from 25-30% in the previous season.

Moreover, with an average trip spanning 8-12 days, spots attracting FIFA fans include Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Seattle, Miami, Toronto, and Mexico City. And with leisure destinations like Las Vegas nearby, many travellers are opting to mix play with leisure, expanding their trips to Orlando, Niagara Falls, Vancouver, Cancun, Tulum, and Hawaii. Apart from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the journey is also largely dependent on food, attractions, and other cultural experiences – making for a holistic trip maximising the long-haul big-budget journey.

Who is driving the money?

The PickYourTrail report added that the demand is largely driven by FIFA fans in tier-1 metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, with Ahmedabad and Indore emerging from the sidelines. And since Gen Z does not have that high a spending power, the group is largely driven by millennials and older, between the ages of 28 and 45.

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And the average cost of attending a FIFA World Cup match starts from Rs 2 lakh. But a lot of factors, such as visa, timing of bookings, and the match itself, can take up the cost to Rs 10 lakh, or even more for travellers opting for a luxurious experience. Overall, the adventure seekers are spending Rs 4-6.5 lakh, with premium options taking the price up to Rs 15 lakh.

In fact, the travellers are not solo, and thus increase the number of groups travelling to cheer on their favourite team. Friend groups are leading the enquiries for PickYourTrail, nearly 28-35%, while couples follow closely by 20-22%, and solo travellers attracted half of the interest at 10-12%.

Sports emerged as a large travel trend this summer, with FIFA-related queries leading the charts. As travellers pair passion with adventure, new themes of tourism emerge, while strengthening the growing trend of experience-led tourism – now going global.