In Bollywood, arriving in style is practically a job requirement. But for a handful of A-listers, the garage is less a practical necessity and more a serious obsession – stacked with Bugattis, Rolls-Royces, Lamborghinis, and everything in between.

Here are nine Bollywood celebrities whose car collections are in a league of their own.

Shah Rukh Khan – Collection worth approx Rs 40–50 crore

When it comes to cars, “The Badshah of Bollywood” reigns supreme. According to multiple auto publications including TimesLife and Wheels42, SRK’s collection spans more than 20 vehicles, including Rolls-Royces, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes, BMWs including the i7, and Audis. The crown jewel remains his Bugatti Veyron, valued at approximately Rs 12 crore – one of the fastest production cars ever made.

A recent report by Business Today also spotted him in a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class luxury MPV, worth approximately Rs 1.4 crore, signalling that the collection continues to grow. For a man who has built a career on making grand entrances, it is perhaps the only garage that truly matches the occasion.

Hrithik Roshan – Collection worth approx Rs 20–30 crore

After Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan is widely considered to have one of the most expensive car collections in Bollywood, per Wheels42. His garage is a careful balance of performance and prestige. As reported by Outlook India, for his 42nd birthday Hrithik purchased a fully customised Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, powered by a 6.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing 563 horsepower – a birthday gift to himself that few could top.

The car costs around Rs 8.95 crore (ex-showroom) and customizations as well as different models can fetch significantly higher prices. His collection also includes a Ferrari 360 Modena, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Range Rover Autobiography, and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Ranveer Singh – Collection worth approx Rs 25–35 crore

Bold on screen, bolder in the garage. On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, Ranveer gifted himself an Aston Martin Rapide S – a naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 that generates 552 horsepower and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, according to Outlook India. Per Zee News and Wheels42, he has also been spotted in a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The most eyebrow-raising recent addition, however, is a Ferrari Daytona SP3 – a limited-edition hypercar that starts at a base price of €2 million as reported by United Cars India and others. Much like his wardrobe, no two cars in Ranveer’s collection seem to follow the same brief.

Ajay Devgn – Collection worth approx Rs 25–30 crore

The crown jewel of Ajay Devgn’s garage is his black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, worth Rs 6.95 crore, as reported by India.com. But the collection does not stop there. According to Wheels42, he also owns a Maserati Quattroporte – one of the rarest luxury sedans in India – a BMW 7-Series, and a Range Rover Vogue. For an actor known for his no-nonsense image, his taste in cars tells a very different story.

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Salman Khan – Collection worth approx Rs 20–30 crore

Where most Bollywood garages chase glamour, Salman Khan’s leans heavily into fortress-mode luxury. As reported by multiple auto publications, his fleet is defined by high-security, indestructible SUVs – a category no one else in the industry matches quite like Bhai does. – Bhai should be italics

Standouts include a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (a recent addition, valued at approximately Rs 3.4–4.7 crore), a Nissan Patrol, a Toyota Land Cruiser LC200, and a Range Rover Autobiography. His wider garage also includes a Range Rover SV LWB, an Audi RS7, an Audi A8L, a Porsche Cayenne, a Mercedes AMG GLE, and a Lexus LX.

Ranbir Kapoor – Collection worth approx Rs 20–25 crore

Often called one of the most well-rounded and enthusiast-driven garages in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor’s collection is notable for its sheer variety across categories. On the sports and performance side, he owns an Audi R8 and a Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster. His grand tourer of choice is a Bentley Continental GT V8, worth approximately Rs 6 crore.

For daily luxury, there is a Mercedes-AMG G63, a Range Rover Autobiography, an Audi A8L, and a BMW 7 Series. His most recent addition, per reports, is a Lexus LM 350h – an ultra-luxury four-seater MPV often described as a cruise ship on wheels, priced at approximately Rs 2.5 crore. It is a garage that suggests someone who genuinely loves cars, not just the status that comes with them.

Akshay Kumar – Collection worth approx Rs 20–25 crore

Akshay Kumar has built a reputation for hard work and efficiency – his garage, however, is anything but understated. His most prized possession is a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, priced between Rs 9.50 and 11 crore, per Zee News. His collection also includes a Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Porsche Cayenne, and a Toyota Vellfire.

Amitabh Bachchan – Collection worth approx Rs 15–20 crore

Few garages in Bollywood carry the same sense of history and taste as Amitabh Bachchan’s. As noted by TimesDrive and multiple publications, Big B’s collection is one of the most diverse and well-curated in the industry – spanning classic luxury, modern performance, and everything in between.

His fleet includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Bentley Continental GT, a Range Rover Autobiography LWB, a Porsche Cayman, a Lexus LX, a Mercedes S-Class, a BMW i7, a Land Rover Defender, and a Mini Cooper. There are also reported vintage and retro pieces in the mix.

Kartik Aaryan – Collection worth approx Rs 15–20 crore

The newest name on this list, Kartik Aaryan has made up for lost time in spectacular fashion. Following his massive success in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar gifted him India’s first McLaren GT – priced at Rs 4.7 crore – as reported by The Daily Jagran.

He has since added a Lamborghini Urus to his collection, along with a Porsche Boxster, BMW 5 Series, and a Mini Cooper S Convertible, per ParkPlus. Not bad for someone who was taking the Mumbai local just a few years ago.

Disclaimer: Prices are ex-showroom/on-road approximations; real costs (especially customized or imported) can vary. This report is for informational purposes only. The details regarding celebrity car collections and estimated net worths have been compiled from various publicly available sources and social media reports. FinancialExpress.com has not independently verified the current ownership status or the specific valuation of each vehicle mentioned.