Cricketing superstar Hardik Pandya is known for his bold personality both on the cricket pitch and off it, and nothing shows off his lifestyle quite like his car collection. His garage is a mix of incredibly fast supercars and massive luxury SUVs that really stand out on the streets of wherever he is driving.

According to recent 2026 reports from The Times of India and various automotive outlets, Hardik continues to spend on his passion for cars, often choosing custom colours and the most powerful versions available.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

The most impressive car in Hardik’s collection is his Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is essentially a mansion on wheels. Priced at about Rs 9.5 crore, this silver-and-black car is the ultimate symbol of how far he has come. As mentioned by GQ India, the Phantom is famous for being incredibly quiet inside and features a starlight ceiling that looks like a night sky. It’s the car he uses for the most special events, representing the very best in luxury.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO

When he wants something fast and bright, Hardik takes out his Lamborghini Huracán EVO. This bright orange supercar, worth around Rs 4.6 crore, is built purely for speed. It can go from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Experts at Autocar India have noted that this car suits Hardik’s personality perfectly because it’s one of the loudest and most aggressive-looking cars you can find in India today.

Lamborghini Urus SE

One of the newest additions to his garage is the Lamborghini Urus SE. This yellow super SUV is quite special because it’s a hybrid, meaning it uses both a battery and an engine. Costing about Rs 4.5 crore, the Urus SE gives Hardik the best of both worlds: it’s as fast as a racing car but easy enough to drive through Mumbai’s regular traffic. It has quickly become his go-to for daily use because it’s so practical.

Mercedes-AMG G63 (G-Wagon)

Hardik is often seen driving his silver Mercedes-AMG G63, which most people know as the G-Wagon. Worth roughly Rs 3.6 crore, this SUV is famous for its boxy, old-school design. It’s very powerful and has a heavy, muscular look. Pinkvilla reports say they have spotted him driving this to his practice sessions, showing that it’s a car he actually uses for his day-to-day life rather than just keeping it for show.

Land Rover Defender

In a story that made a lot of noise in February 2026, Hardik recently bought a sleek black Land Rover Defender. This car, which costs about Rs 4 crore, wasn’t just for him; he actually bought it for his son, Agastya. Hindustan Times reported that the car was delivered to his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic’s home. It was a big gesture that showed how much he cares about his family’s safety and comfort while they are on the road.

Range Rover Sport SV

Hardik also owns a high-end Range Rover Sport SV in a unique copper finish. Valued at over Rs 3.2 crore, this model was added to his collection in late 2025. It’s designed for people who want the comfort of a big SUV but still want it to feel like a sports car when they drive it. It’s a great middle ground between his low-to-the-ground supercars and his larger, heavier vehicles.

Audi A6

Even though he loves flashy cars, Hardik still has a white Audi A6 for times when he wants to be a bit more low-key. Worth about Rs 64 lakh, this was one of the first luxury cars he ever bought. It’s stayed in his collection as a reliable and comfortable sedan – proving that even with a garage full of million-dollar Lamborghinis, he still appreciates a simple, well-made car for a smooth ride.