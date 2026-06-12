Elon Musk is poised to become the world’s first trillionaire—a wealth bracket no individual has ever reached—following the SpaceX IPO. Musk, who was already the world’s richest person with a fortune of approximately $971 billion, is not the only one standing to gain from this record-breaking initial public offering on the US stock market.

According to a CNBC report, current and former employees of the rocket, satellite, and AI company are on track to become millionaires and billionaires. Many are already embarking on spending sprees with their newfound wealth, sending shockwaves through luxury and premiumization benchmarks.

These benchmarks include a variety of status symbols, such as high-end watches, private jet charters, and luxury properties. Fueling this real estate expansion is the fact that SpaceX‘s California headquarters is located near lavish millionaire hotspots like Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Palos Verdes Estates.

Gerard Bisignano, a real estate agent and partner at Vista Sotheby’s, pointed out a similar phenomenon that occurred when Facebook (now Meta) went public in 2012. According to a CNBC report, Mark Zuckerberg’s billion-dollar public debut prompted home values around the corporate office to jump by 21%.

4,400 Millionaires at $135 a Share

With SpaceX shares listing at $135, the IPO has generated massive fortunes for the company’s 22,000 employees who hold stock in the firm. An analysis by TheHill.com estimates that over 4,000 of them are expected to become millionaires.

One notable case study is Gavin Petit, a 42-year-old employee who joined SpaceX in 2012. Petit, who started with an annual salary of $80,000, accumulated nearly 50,000 shares following successful launches in his early years. At $135 a share, Petit’s holdings easily propel him into multi-millionaire status.

These newly minted millionaires are not hesitant to invest. Spending and real estate trends are already being recorded across Austin, Texas, as well as luxury vacation hubs like Palm Springs, Lake Tahoe, and Mammoth Lakes. Gary Dolch, a Texas-based luxury real estate agent, told CNBC that the SpaceX IPO boom will heavily boost a high-end property market that had been comparatively muted over the past few years.

The impact extends to SpaceX’s manufacturing and launch hubs as well. A Euro News report highlighted that in the Brownsville metro area, near SpaceX’s Starbase facility on the Gulf Coast, median housing prices have risen roughly 25% since 2020, climbing from $185,000 to $223,000. Conversely, Bloomberg reported that the sudden influx of money has left some employees experiencing a heightened sense of anxiety as they navigate the pressure of managing and building sustainable, generational wealth.

What Will SpaceX Employees Spend On?

The liquidity from the $75 billion IPO payout is expected to manifest as a massive surge in spending on luxury watches, high-end vehicles, and dream homes.

Paul Altieri, founder and CEO of Bob’s Watches, told CNBC that the go-to beginner luxury watch for these buyers is typically a Rolex, with models like the Daytona, GMT-Master II, and Submariner leading the pack. For those looking even higher up the luxury ladder, pre-owned collector pieces ranging from Patek Philippe to F.P. Journe are also in high demand.