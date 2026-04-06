In the world of Bollywood, we’re used to seeing actors pull off some pretty wild body transformations. We’ve seen Ranbir Kapoor go from a lean high-schooler to a bulked-up powerhouse for Animal, but his latest mission is something else entirely.

For his upcoming role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s massive mythological epic Ramayana, Ranbir isn’t just hitting the gym; he’s undergoing a total lifestyle ‘reset’ that’s as much about his headspace as it is about his biceps.

Speaking at a recent IMAX trailer screening in New York, Ranbir got incredibly honest about the journey. Believe it or not, when producer Namit Malhotra first pitched the idea four years ago, Ranbir’s first instinct was to say no. “My instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough,’” Ranbir admitted. “I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice to a character loved by billions.”

But that fear eventually turned into a deep sense of gratitude. He realised this wasn’t just another movie role; it was a chance to evolve, especially after the birth of his daughter, Raha, which he says was instrumental in him finally saying yes to the part.

Swapping the bulk for balance

If you saw Ranbir in Animal, you know he was massive. His trainer, Shivohaam, mentioned in an interview with Humans of Bombay that he packed on about 12 kgs of raw muscle for that role. But for Ramayana, that bulky ‘brawny’ look is out. The goal now is agility, lean strength, and a warrior’s poise.

His other fitness coach, Nam-Wook Kang, shared snippets of Ranbir’s intense workout on Instagram. The post shows that he has ditched the heavy weights and standard gym machines for a more athletic approach.

He’s now using stability balls for push-ups and crunches to build a rock-solid core and the balance needed for fluid combat scenes. To get strong without looking too ‘bulky,’ he’s sticking to kettlebells and battle ropes, which build explosive arm strength and keep his stamina high for those intense warrior moments.

Even his cardio has changed. Ranbir has swapped the indoor treadmill for outdoor trail running. He says being out in nature helps him find the mental clarity he needs for the film’s deep, emotional sequences.

Ramayana teaser

The hype reached a fever pitch recently when the Ramayana teaser finally dropped. It starts with a beautiful animated sequence of the holy trinity—Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva—before introducing the heavy hitters: Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and a formidable-looking Yash as Ravana. The cast is stacked, with Sunny Deol joining as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

And to top it all off, the legendary Hans Zimmer is making his Bollywood debut along with AR Rahman to handle the score. For Ranbir, this role is personal, tracing his connection back to watching the classic series as a kid. With Part 1 set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, he seems to have found a new rhythm rooted in yoga and focused dedication. By the time the film arrives, we won’t just be seeing a movie star in a costume; we’ll be seeing the result of a massive personal and physical evolution.