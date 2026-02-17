Ramadan Moon sighting 2026: Ramadan, or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri. Set to begin later this week, it is marked by the crescent moon rise after a new moon. The holy month is an auspicious period for Muslims across the world, with month-long fasting, prayer, and meditation.

During this month-long fast, believers refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to the moon sighting, also called Iftar. After the Alvida Jumma, the last Friday of Ramzan, the month concludes with Eid al-Fitr, one of the biggest celebrations in Islam.

Ramadan moon sighting: When will the moon rise in Saudi Arabia?

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, accompanied by the Tehraavi. According to timeanddate.com, Riyadh will experience the moonrise at 3 AM (local time), Jeddah at 2 AM (local time), and the Eastern Province at nearly 3 AM, too.

However, if the moon is sighted on February 18, the fasting will begin on February 19. Following the holy month of fasting, Ramadan will end on March 18, with Eid Al-Fitr on March 19. Typically, believers in India usually observe Ramadan a day after Saudi Arabia, as the crescent moon is first sighted in the land of Mecca.

Ramazan marks the most sacred months and represents a time for purification and self-discipline, where all you are allowed to ingest is air. It is a time for spiritual growth for the Muslim community across the world.

According to Crescent Moon Watch, a moon tracker run by the United Kingdom’s Nautical Almanack Office, Ramadan’s new moon will begin on February 17 at 3:01 PM Mecca time (05:31 IST).

On that night in Mecca, the sun will set at 6:19 PM (23:49 IST), and the moon will be visible for only three minutes, setting at 6:22 PM (20:52 IST). With the new moon only three hours and 18 minutes old, it is very unlikely that anyone across the globe will see the crescent moon that evening, meaning the first day of Ramadan will begin on February 19.