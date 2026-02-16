As the middle of February 2026 gets closer, millions of people across India are keeping an eye on the evening sky for the first glimpse of the new crescent moon. This sighting is what officially kicks off Ramadan – a month dedicated to personal reflection and the daily fast from sunrise to sunset.

While science gives us a pretty accurate window of when the moon should appear, the final decision in India always depends on local tradition. This usually leads to a bit of anticipation as everyone waits for the official announcement from moon-sighting committees to confirm whether the first day of fasting will be February 17, 18 or 19.

The science vs. The sighting

According to Al Jazeera, the astronomical birth of the new moon is expected to occur on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. However, science and religious tradition often require different conditions for the month to officially begin. For the month to start, the crescent must not only be born but must also be visible to the naked eye after sunset.

Astronomical calculations from the International Astronomical Centre suggest that the moon will be virtually invisible across much of the world on the evening of February 17. Because the moon will set shortly after the sun that day, many countries – including Saudi Arabia and the UAE – are expected to complete 30 days of the current month. This makes Thursday, February 19, 2026, the most likely first day of fasting.

The predicted timeline for India

In India, the start of Ramadan typically follows a day after the announcements in Saudi Arabia. As reported by Livemint, the local Ruet-e-Hilal (Moon Sighting) Committees in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad will convene on the evening of Wednesday, February 18 to look for the crescent.

Wednesday, February 18: If the moon is sighted in India on Wednesday evening, the first day of fasting (Roza) will be Thursday, February 19.

Thursday, February 19: If the moon is not spotted on Wednesday, the fast will likely begin on Friday, February 20.

Currently, most Indian sources indicate that the moon will be clearly visible from the subcontinent on the evening of February 18. This makes Thursday, February 19, the strongest candidate for the first day of Ramadan in India. For those preparing, initial estimates for North Indian cities suggest a Sehri time around 5:36 AM and an Iftar time near 6:15 PM.

Why India often starts later

India often starts fasting a day later than the Gulf countries due to the geographic west-to-east moon visibility curve. If the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, India will usually catch that sighting on Wednesday evening, leading to a Thursday start.

For those in India, this means:

First Taraweeh prayers: Likely the night of Wednesday, February 18.

First day of fasting: Likely Thursday, February 19.