Ramadan has begun in Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf nations after the crescent moon was seen on Tuesday evening. With the official confirmation, Muslims in these countries observed their first fast on Wednesday, February 18. In Saudi Arabia, authorities announced the sighting soon after sunset. Mosques held the first Taraweeh prayers of the season, and families woke early for sehri, the meal eaten before dawn that begins each day of fasting.

In India, the start of Ramadan now depends on whether the moon is seen locally.

India Ramadan moon sighting time

Across Indian cities, people will step outside on Wednesday evening and look toward the sky after sunset. Mosque committees will confirm the sighting based on reports from different regions.

The crescent moon is expected to be visible between 6:15 pm and 6:45 pm IST in many parts of the country. If it is seen, fasting will begin on Thursday, February 19. If not, the month of Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and Ramadan will begin on February 20.

The moment of sighting remains special. In many neighbourhoods, families gather on rooftops. Children scan the sky with excitement. Once the thin crescent is spotted, word spreads quickly.

Ramadan city-wise moon sighting timing

As per Islamic Relief, the likely visibility windows on February 18 are as follows:

North India

New Delhi – 6:18 PM to 6:42 PM

Gurugram – 6:19 PM to 6:43 PM

Chandigarh – 6:20 PM to 6:44 PM

Jaipur – 6:25 PM to 6:48 PM

Lucknow – 6:07 PM to 6:30 PM

Varanasi – 6:02 PM to 6:25 PM

West India

Mumbai – 6:45 PM to 7:10 PM

Pune – 6:40 PM to 7:05 PM

Ahmedabad – 6:40 PM to 7:05 PM

Surat – 6:43 PM to 7:08 PM

South India

Bengaluru – 6:35 PM to 7:00 PM

Hyderabad – 6:25 PM to 6:50 PM

Chennai – 6:10 PM to 6:35 PM

Kochi – 6:20 PM to 6:45 PM

Thiruvananthapuram – 6:22 PM to 6:47 PM

East and Central India

Kolkata – 5:50 PM to 6:15 PM

Bhubaneswar – 5:55 PM to 6:20 PM

Patna – 6:00 PM to 6:25 PM

Bhopal – 6:30 PM to 6:55 PM

Raipur – 6:15 PM to 6:40 PM

Those hoping to see the crescent moon should look shortly after sunset toward the western horizon. The moon will appear very thin and low in the sky. The best chance is usually within 15 to 25 minutes after sunset.

What Ramadan brings

As per Islamic Relief, Ramadan is a month of fasting observed by Muslims around the world. From dawn to sunset, those fasting do not eat or drink. Each day begins before sunrise with sehri and ends at sunset with iftar.

Beyond fasting, the month focuses on prayer and reflection. Special nightly prayers are offered in mosques. Many people also increase charity and spend more time with family.

Daily routines change. Mornings start earlier. Evenings are centred around prayer and meals. Markets often stay open late, and there is a different rhythm to life during these weeks.

Prayer schedule in Saudi Arabia on the first day of Ramadan

On the first day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, Fajr was at 5:08 AM, sunrise at 6:25 AM, Dhuhr at 12:07 PM, Asr at 3:22 PM, Maghrib at 5:49 PM and Isha at 7:01 PM. These times guide fasting and prayer each day.

Why the start date of Ramadan not the same everywhere

Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon. Because visibility depends on location and weather, different countries may begin fasting on different days.

Gulf nations often confirm the sighting first, while countries in South Asia may start a day later.

With the moon confirmed in the Gulf and awaited in India, millions are preparing to observe a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.