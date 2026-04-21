Rakesh Bedi is credited with bringing the iconic ‘Jameel Jamali’ to life in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise. Making a powerful comeback, he rose to social media fame overnight. While today’s generation might associate him with recent blockbusters, he was first a TV actor, theatre artist, and writer.

Visiting his home, Farah Khan took the internet along for a candid conversation with the man now known as ‘Jameel Mamu.’ Bedi shared that while he earned very little during his initial career in Bollywood, he now juggles constant ad offers and receives hundreds of emails from fans.

Interestingly, Bedi never intended to play the one-scene role for Aditya Dhar, who was an up-and-coming director at the time of Uri, headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Bedi’s daughter, Aaradhana, revealed that she convinced her father to take the part. “Sometimes parents should listen; you have to force them,” she remarked, as her parents credited her with Rakesh landing the career-defining role.

Inside Rakesh Bedi’s Home

Located in Mumbai, Rakesh Bedi’s home is a modest family residence, free of extravagant design or flashy paintings. It is a classic Mumbai home—well-lit by natural sunlight with a welcoming living room and a cozy den that displays Bedi’s various works and awards.

Rakesh Bedi’s home entrance. (Image: Screengrab/Farah Khan’s YouTube channel)

The entrance features decorative wall hangings and a double door. Visitors are welcomed into a bright living space consisting of two rooms joined into one. Set apart from the main entrance, this area features cool upholstery that complements the warmly lit atmosphere.

During the home tour, Farah Khan shared that her relationship with Bedi dates back nearly 50 years. She recalled spending time with him as a teenager when Bedi worked alongside theatre legends such as Satish Shah, composer Javed Akhtar, director Raman Kumar, and actress Neena Gupta.

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When asked how the household finances are managed, Bedi’s daughter revealed that her mother is the “true accountant” of the house. “She keeps track of every penny,” Ritika, his daughter, quipped.

Rakesh Bedi’s ‘den’. (Image: Screengrab/Farah Khan’s YouTube channel)

Two Living Rooms and the Den

With no place for minimalism, the home is as hearty as Rakesh Bedi’s characters. Filled with wall hangings and paintings in every nook, the house features metallic and wooden accents, with signature decor lamps and tables tying the rooms together.

A living and lively room in Rakesh Bedi’s house. (Image: Screengrab/Farah Khan’s YouTube channel)

Another sitting space features a smooth flow of energy with blue and gold elements. The vibrant yet modest theme is reflected in the wallpaper and fixtures that enhance the room’s character.

In a separate area, the house features a cozy living room with sofas facing one another. Also decorated with blue accents, the space is complete with comfortable seating, warm lighting, and personal memorabilia. Showing Farah Khan his den, Bedi pointed out his awards, posters of his plays, and fan creations he has received over the years.

“It’s a place where I can chill,” Bedi shared as he showed the internet around. From a hand-painted fan gift on one wall to posters of his most iconic plays on another, Bedi recalled some of his fondest moments from the stage.