Protein has become than an important nutrient in a meal. Social media trends have made people keenly aware of its essential role in a balanced diet – with supplements and protein additives in regular meals gaining popularity across the world. The government of India has also propagated several campaigns to promote protein enrichment in prenatal and postnatal diets.

A recent survey found that 86% of Indians consider protein as an important factor while choosing snacks. These findings, along with others, were based on the survey of 6000 Indians, published in Farmley’s third Healthy Snacking Report. Farmley is one of India’s most popular brands which manufactures snacks.

Apart from being an insight into consumer priorities and preferences, it also points towards the growing awareness around a protein-centric diet. Moreover, it also gave insight into the growing purchasing power as the need for healthy nutrition rises.

The Price of Protein

Farmley’s latest survey discovered that while a majority of their respondents acknowledged the importance of protein, a significant share of 32% were even willing to pay a premium for protein-rich foods.

Directly and indirectly linked to the growing fitness culture, India is emerging as one of the industry’s fastest-growing markets. According to the new India Fitness Market Report 2025 produced by Deloitte India in collaboration with the Health & Fitness Association (HFA), India’s fitness revenue is expected to go from Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 37,700 crore by 2030.

In an official statement, Akash Sharma, co-founder of Farmley, revealed, “The future of snacking in India is being shaped by consumers who are making far more intentional choices than ever before. They are seeking snacks that offer functionality, transparency and convenience, while also catering to the evolving taste profiles.”

This growing awareness directly correlates with consciousness so much that 62% of respondents of the Farmley survey found ingredient transparency to be a crucial factor while choosing a snack or supplement. This became a significant factor that overruled celebrity endorsement and influencer recommendations.

Protein consciousness has also piqued interest among parents to care for their children’s well-being. Farmley reported that nearly 60% of parents would be willing to pay more for healthier snacking alternatives for their children. This points to the growing premiumisation of kids’ nutrition. Opting for healthier alternatives also translates to looking for naturally sweetened snacks, sourced from dates or jaggery, rather than refined sugar.

Additionally, Market Decipher’s India Protein Market Report 2026-2036 found that protein supplements have a market size of Rs 6353 crore in 2026. These segments aren’t just growing, but becoming unstoppable exponentially. In India, several brands have even launched products specifically for this industry. From Aashirvaad’s protein flour to McDonald’s protein buns, the protein frenzy trend never really stopped.

However, it must be noted that according to a study published int he National Library of Medicine in 2016, the recommended dietary allowance of protein for a healthy adult with minimal physical activity is 0.8 g protein per kg body weight per day. While the tolerable scale can go up to 2 g per kg body weight, the maximum limit for well-adapted adults should be no more than 3.5 g per kg body weight.

The 17.7% CAGR reported across India’s protein market represents actual rupee revenue growth — and a market that will genuinely be worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore by 2036, they