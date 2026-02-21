Priyanka Chopra’s luxury bag collection: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bollywood’s OG ‘desi girl’, is finally making a Hollywood comeback on Prime Video with her latest ‘The Bluff’. Stunning fans, attracting camera flashes, and stealing the spotlight, she was seen carrying the iconic gem-studded bag.

The internet couldn’t help but be reminded of Urvashi Routela’s viral red carpet moment. The ‘Varanasi‘ star was carrying the Parrot Scarlet, which was from Judith Leiber’s collection, priced at a whopping Rs 5 lakh. Saturated with an unimaginable number of crystals, it is layered with red stones for its body and green, yellow, and white for its wings.

But that’s not the only gem of Priyanka Chopra’s blingy bag collection. Reportedly worth nearly Rs 50 lakh or more, her bag closet is any collector’s dream. From global haute couture brands like Dior to silent luxury labels like Leiber’s, she has it all.

Priyanka Chopra’s bag collection

Lady Dior

A stable for luxury bags enthusiasts, Priyanka Chopra’s Lady Dior bag speaks opulence. Spotted on the arms of several celebrities, the Lady Dior has a signature quilted texture. The handles have a white gold accent and a finish with the d.I.O.R bag charms. Handy and tasteful, it is instantly recognised as a statement piece, and retails for Rs 3.5 lakh in India.

Bvlgari Serpenti

Spotted on PeeCee at the Jonas Brother’s event, it is an exquisite heart-shaped luxury piece inspired by a 1968 Bvlgari jewellery watch.A metallic top, the handle is gold-plated and made with brass. Chopra, however, owns a crocodile-skin colourway. In India, it retails for nearly Rs 4 lakh.

Bvlgari Serpenti Baia

Spotted at the Golden Globes, the presenter carried the shoulder bag with effortless grace as it caught the spotlight like the main character. An iconic member of the Serpenti collection, it is made in leather and features a metallic streaked effect. Currently, it is available for Rs 2.4 lakh.

Cuyana Mini Linea

Priced much lower than the rest, but it has Priyanka Chopra’s heart like a pro. The Cuyana Linea is the most it-girl on-the-go leather bag for someone like Priyanka Chopra, who is loaded with projects by the time zones. It is perfect for superstar errands and easily fits all the essentials a ‘Desi Girl’ may need at just above Rs 30,000.

Hermes Birkin

You cannot mention Priyanka Chopra’s bag collection and assume she doesn’t own an Hermes? Reserved for the 1 per cent club, even in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra earns not one but two Birkin bags. A HAC 40 travel bag, a loyal companion for her airport looks, and the Birkin 40, also seen on her getaways.

Sunken Treasure Chest

Another one from Judith Lieber, Priyanka Chopra was seen carrying this for ‘The Bluff’ premiere. Getting a separate post on her social media, the bag is made with dark hematite and gold crystal and overflowing with colored gems. Valued at nearly Rs 6 lakh, the bag is part of the collection, which features other pieces like Crown Diana, Abundance Treasure Chest, and a Martini Glass-shaped bag.