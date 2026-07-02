Princess Diana, once called the ‘People’s Princess’, by Tony Blair, is often remembered on her birth anniversary on July 1 every year. The Princess of Wales was not the first royal to be followed by the media with hawk-like eyes, but she was one of the first to be ‘relatable’.

She walked through active minefields in Angola to campaign for a global ban on landmines. She sat on hospital beds with children, held their hands, and looked them in the eye. In an institution built on emotional distance, she brought radical warmth — and the world never forgot it.

But every year, as her birth anniversary comes and goes, Princess Diana‘s memory is sealed as a trend-setter, more than a royal. A fashion icon, a pioneer in destigmatising AIDS, and a legacy that still resonates with Gen Z, Princess Diana’s identity lives on.

Princess Diana’s fashion legacy

The Princess of Wales’ fashion had a significant impact on the clothing industry. Watched closely for style inspiration, through the 1980s and 90s, Diana’s fashion was intentional, powerful, and ‘very thoughtful’.

And this influence went beyond magazine covers, styling tips, and fashion columns; Diana soon became a cultural phenomenon. She was often seen in bold-shouldered Jasper Conran suits and the 1990s with sleek Versace shift dresses.

Even seen in contemporary conversations, her fashion trickled down to Kendall Jenner’s look for a ramp look in 2024. In fact, Jacquemus’s entire Fall/Winter 2024 show at Versailles was inspired by Diana. Virgil Abloh used Diana’s signature looks as fragments to design Off-White’s Spring 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, with supermodel Naomi Campbell referencing a Princess Diana look.

But her clothes are now an investment.

Some of Princess Diana’s most icon moments in fashion. (Image: X)

The enduring impact of Princess Diana’s fashion is reflected in auction records, even today. In 2023, one of her evening gowns commanded a record-breaking $1.14 million. In 2024, a pair of her shoes sold for $390,000. However, more interestingly, a gem from Diana’s royal collection of bags, a Belfast 1985 Charles Jourdan, sold for $13,000. It was a square light beige clutch she carried during a public event in Belfast in 1985.

Another clutch sold for $35,750. Made of leather, also one of Jourdan’s creations, it was a crossbody – a futuristic design ahead of her era. Beyond the bags and dresses, Princess Diana‘s Belfast 1985 Charles Jourdan was auctioned for $10,400, along with a felted baseball cap with numbers ‘492’ which sought $32,500.

The Diana economy

But Princess Diana’s legacy is louder than fashion statements and public work. Her legacy moved well beyond her lifespan. The Crown, a web series on Netflix about the British Royal Family, boosted tourism in the UK by up to 53%, as per search data released by Skyscanner in 2023.

It also prompted the birth of ‘CrownTok’, a TikTok trend that went viral after the release of the series on the global OTT giant. Creators shared their theories, reactions, and re-created the wardrobes, which showed a direct boost in e-commerce transactions, too. A report from The Guardian revealed that the search for Barbour’s iconic waxed jacket grew by 196% in 2023. It came after The Crown introduced the Charles-Diana romance in its newer episodes.

While this points to a larger trend of pop culture on consumer habits, merchandise has become one of the largest ripple effects of such content. From fandom T-shirts to chess sets, web series are more than just entertainment.

Princess Diana soon became Gen Z‘s princess, from recreating her fashion looks to cheering on her influence on the Royal Family. One of the most viral recreations by the libs of TikTok includes Diana’s sweatshirt-bicycle shorts, boosting conversations on ‘old money’ and ‘minimalist’ aesthetics.

And the irony? She monetised nothing. And yet the Diana economy may be worth hundreds of millions of pounds annually in aggregate — flowing to auction houses, to fashion houses, to streaming platforms, to tourism operators, to the jewellery industry.