Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty recently opened up about the ongoing West Asia crisis. With global markets and geopolitics overhauling into chaos, he shared how the narrative of growth is changing gradually. From managing a worldwide crisis with seemingly ’COVID-like’ associations return, he shared crucial things that would still help one grow.

In his LinkedIn post, Shetty wrote, “Things we associated with covid are quietly returning, this time not because of a virus, but because energy itself is under pressure.” He further pointed out how six weeks worth of war shaped into a global crisis and ‘A conflict far thousands of kms away, and suddenly it starts showing up at your doorstep.’

Suniel Shetty warns of preparing for disruption

“When the Russia–Ukraine war began, it felt serious, but still a little distant for most of us. The Israel–Iran situation is starting to feel closer. Not geographically, but in how quickly it’s starting to affect everyday decisions,” wrote the Bollywood actor and investor, referring to rising fuel prices, LNG shortages, instigating other social issues.

It was not long before the Indian Rupee (INR) reached an all-time low touching Rs 94, in comparison to the US Dollar (USD) on March 27. Ranking even below the Malaysian Ringgit, it is set to affect travel, airfares, and everyone from local businesses to global tourists.

Shetty further elaborated, “You can already see it in the way countries in the region are reacting.

WFH [work from home] is back in neighbouring countries. Travel is being reduced. Fuel is being rationed by the Govts [governments].”

Suniel Shetty on changing meaning of growth

The restauranteur further digressed about how the measures of growth and progress shift in the times of crisis. He opined how it is not just limited to speed or time, but maintenance and consistency. Shetty wrote to explain, “Not how fast can you grow, but how well can you hold when things get disrupted…because growth is visible, resilience isn’t,” and how it becomes an ignored subject.

While analysing the growth principle, Shetty shifted the lens towards India and the sub-continent’s stand on the West Asia war. He noted, “We’ve never really had the luxury of building in perfect conditions. In many ways, uncertainty has been our default setting.”

In a way, these words came as reassurance to businesses struggling to find growth in this global economic crisis. “Businesses here have always dealt with constraints, delays, and changing environments. Adapting isn’t new for us. It’s how we operate,” he shared.

Screenshot from Suniel Shetty’s post.

However, he commented that such adaptation, what once felt like a disadvantage feels like strength in times like these. “The ability to adjust quickly, stay steady and keep moving despite disruption becomes a real edge,” the real estate giant said.

“Build for growth, but prepare for disruption. And don’t underestimate the value of being able to hold your ground when things don’t go to plan.

Because in the long run, it’s not just speed that wins. It’s the ability to stay in the game,” Suniel Shetty ended his lengthy note.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.