Tollywood superstar Prabhas owns a collection of cars that rank among some of the most valuable out there in India, with a total estimated worth of over Rs 25 crore. The garage contains a myriad of luxury rides ranging from high-end Italian supercars to sturdy SUVs; name the car and he has it. Some of these cars are long-time favourites of the actor and others are newer purchases that added to his collection following recent Box Office successes.

The choice of vehicles shows a clear preference for large engines and plenty of cabin space for the riders comfort. Most of the fleet consists of European models that have been customized with specific interior materials or performance tuning to suit his personal tastes. These cars are frequently seen on the streets of Hyderabad, where the actor resides and works.

Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

The most expensive car in this fleet is the Rolls-Royce Phantom, which carries a price tag of nearly Rs 10.5 crore. This particular model is a Series-I seventh-generation version, powered by a 6.75L V12 engine. Reports indicate that about Rs 2.5 crore of the total cost went into custom interior work, making it a unique build even among other luxury sedans.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster

Prabhas picked up this Rs 6 crore orange Lamborghini back in 2021, and it’s easily the fastest car he owns. It’s a beast under the hood, with a V12 engine that gets it to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. Although it started out in a bright orange (Arancio Argos), he’s since switched it up with a satin black wrap, which makes the whole car look a lot more aggressive.

Range Rover Autobiography (LWB)

For daily commutes to movie sets, the Range Rover is the primary choice due to its high ground clearance and comfortable ride. The current model is a 2023 Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant that replaced an older version of the same SUV. It is valued at roughly Rs 4.25 crore and is equipped with a 4.4-liter engine that handles city traffic and rougher roads with ease.

Jaguar XJL

The Jaguar XJL is one of the oldest luxury cars in the collection and was reportedly the actor’s first major automotive purchase. Even with newer and jazzier supercars available at his disposal, this silver sedan is kept for the sentimental value attached to it. It runs on a 3.0L V6 diesel engine and is worth approximately Rs 2 crore.

BMW X3 M Sport

The BMW X3 M Sport provides a more practical and less flashy way to move around the city. This version of the X3 includes performance upgrades from BMW’s M division, giving it better handling than the standard model. It is valued at about Rs 1.05 crore and is often used for quick, low-profile trips.