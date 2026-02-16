Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Phalguna Amavasya is the new moon day that comes in the month of Phalguna as per the Hindu calendar. In many Hindu homes, this day is kept aside to remember ancestors and pray for them. It is not a festival with lights, music or gatherings. In 2026, Phalguna Amavasya will be observed on Tuesday, February 17.

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Muhurat, rituals, and more

As per Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi begins at 5:34 PM on February 16 and ends at 5:30 pm on February 17. The early morning time considered good for bathing and rituals is between 5:16 am and 6:07 am on February 17. The Amrit Kaal muhurat falls from 10:39 am to 12:17 pm.

Many people who follow the lunar calendar check these timings before planning their prayers.

Solar eclipse on the same day

This year, the first solar eclipse of 2026 is on the same day as Phalguna Amavasya. It will be an annular solar eclipse. That means the Moon will pass in front of the Sun but will not cover it fully. A bright ring of sunlight will still be visible around the edges.

However, this eclipse will not be visible in India. So people here do not need to follow the special rules or precautions that are sometimes observed during eclipses.

What people usually do on Phalguna Amavasya

As per Drik Panchang, Phalguna Amavasya is about remembering those who are no longer with us. Many families perform rituals like Tarpan, Pind Daan and Shraddha. These involve offering water, sesame seeds and food in the name of departed family members.

Some people visit temples or go to the banks of a river. Others prefer to do the rituals at home, often with the help of a priest. The belief is simple, prayers offered on this day bring peace to ancestors and blessings to the family.

Fasting is common too. Some people eat just one simple meal. Others avoid certain foods for the day. Giving to others is also important. Many donate clothes, food grains, sesame seeds or black gram. Feeding cows is considered a good deed.

Lighting a diya is another small but meaningful ritual. Some light a lamp with mustard oil or ghee and place it under a peepal tree. Some recite the Shani Chalisa. Others simply sit quietly and pray.

For most families, this day is not about rituals alone. It is about remembering parents, grandparents and our ancestors.