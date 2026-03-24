The man who turned OnlyFans into one of the most profitable platforms on the internet is gone. Leonid Radvinsky, the reclusive Ukrainian-American billionaire and majority owner of OnlyFans, died on March 20, 2026, at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer.

According to a statement released by OnlyFans on March 23, Radvinsky passed away peacefully, with the company adding: “His family has requested privacy at this difficult time.”

He leaves behind a business empire that fundamentally changed how creators monetise content online – and a personal fortune that few people knew about.

From Odesa to Northwestern – and then the internet

According to OnlyFans and multiple media reports, Radvinsky was born in Odesa, Ukraine, and grew up in the Chicago area. As per Forbes, he studied economics at Northwestern University, where he graduated as his class valedictorian – an early signal of the sharp commercial mind that would later build a billion-dollar empire.

His first major venture came in 2004, when he created MyFreeCams – a platform that pioneered the concept of paying for explicit content online, laying the groundwork for everything that followed. It was a business model ahead of its time, and one that Radvinsky would refine and scale to an extraordinary degree over the next two decades.

Building the OnlyFans empire

According to UK’s Companies House filings cited by multiple outlets such as Forbes and Bloomberg, Radvinsky acquired Fenix International Limited – the parent company of OnlyFans – in 2018 and took over as its director and majority shareholder.

Under his ownership, the platform grew from a niche content site into a global phenomenon; particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic which drove millions of creators and subscribers onto the platform in 2020.

As per Forbes, OnlyFans paid out $6.6 billion to creators in 2023 alone – a 19% increase from the previous year – while the company’s net revenue that year jumped to $1.3 billion. The platform’s model is straightforward: creators keep 80% of subscriber payments while OnlyFans takes a 20% cut. It was this deceptively simple structure that made it so explosively profitable.

A fortune built in the shadows

Radvinsky was famously private – rarely photographed, almost never quoted in the press, and deeply reluctant to discuss his business publicly. Yet the numbers attached to his name are staggering.

According to Forbes, at the time of his death his estimated net worth stood at $4.7 billion. As per financial filings, he received $472 million in dividends from OnlyFans in 2023, up from $338 million in 2022 and $284 million in 2021.

In 2024, that figure climbed even further to $701 million – making him one of the highest-paid individuals in the technology sector in a single year. According to Variety, the company had also been in negotiations to sell a 60% stake in OnlyFans at a valuation of approximately $8 billion at the time of his death – a deal whose future is now uncertain.

A personal fight made public only at the end

Despite his intensely private nature, one cause drew Radvinsky into the open. According to reports, in 2024 he and his wife were prominent supporters of a $23 million grant programme for cancer research, announced at a gastrointestinal research foundation event – a cause that, in heartbreaking hindsight, was deeply personal to the man funding it.

He was 43 years old and leaves behind wife Katie Chudnovsky and four children who will inherit his massive empire.