The CEO

Nitin Nohria

Penguin Random House

Pp 304, Rs 1,599

In The CEO: The Role, the Reality, the Responsibility, Nitin Nohria examines the choices and pressures that define the chief executive’s role — and why success in earlier leadership positions does not automatically prepare someone for the top job. Drawing on decades of research and teaching, alongside firsthand work with hundreds of CEOs through Harvard Business School’s New CEO Workshops, Nohria brings readers inside the everyday practice of leading an organisation.

The India Opportunity

Shrishti Sahu

Juggernaut

Pp 296, Rs 899

Drawn from Shrishti Sahu’s The India Opportunity Show, this is the definitive account of India’s public markets. It brings together Manish Chokhani on capital markets as a spiritual laboratory; Sanjoy Bhattacharyya on selling as investing’s dark continent; Hiren Ved and Ravi Dharamshi on the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala they knew; Devina Mehra, Sanjay Bakshi, Nilesh Shah, Samir Arora, and EA Sundaram on temperament; and more.

Innovating for the Nation

S Chandrashekar, YS Rajan

Penguin Random House

Pp 688, Rs 1,499

Among independent India’s greatest achievements is its space programme — a remarkable story of ambition, perseverance and indigenous innovation. At the heart of this story was Satish Dhawan. In Innovating for the Nation, S Chandrashekar and YS Rajan, who worked closely with Dhawan at ISRO, celebrate his extraordinary contribution to nation-building and the determination that helped make India a spacefaring nation.

The Living Himalaya

Edited by Namita Gokhale & Malashri Lal

Hachette

Pp 360, Rs 899

The Living Himalaya: Rock, Sky, Spirit, co-written and co-edited by Namita Gokhale and Malashri Lal, is a richly textured exploration of Himalayan culture, spirituality, ecology and ethnography. Bringing together scholarship and research with the intimate voices of those who live, work and journey through these mountains, it reveals a landscape that is at once magnificent, complex and vibrantly alive.

BATTLE

Iain MacGregor

Bloomsbury

Pp 400, Rs 799

For centuries, battles have determined the fate of nations, toppled empires and reshaped civilisations. In Battle, award-winning historian Iain MacGregor charts the key encounters that have shaped the evolution of warfare — from the clash of hoplite spears at Marathon and the storm of longbows at Agincourt, to the firestorms of Stalingrad in the Second World War and the drone warfare of modern Ukraine.