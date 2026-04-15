When we think of satisfying our taste buds, we usually look toward the patisseries of Paris or the sushi counters of Tokyo. But this year, there’s a new king of the kitchen. While those cities remain iconic, the 2026 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards crowned a surprising new champion: London.

The UK capital has officially beaten out every other city to become the number one food destination in the world. This isn’t about old-fashioned meat and potatoes anymore.

Whether you are looking for a cheap plate of spicy curry or a world-class meal from a famous chef, London has become a place for people who live to eat.

Why London is the World’s Best Food City in 2026

The secret to London’s success is its incredible diversity. Because the city is a massive melting pot, the food scene is constantly changing and growing. You don’t have to travel across the globe to taste the world; you can just hop on the London Underground.

In one single afternoon, you can find spicy Indian dishes that rival Mumbai, Caribbean jerk chicken, fresh Middle Eastern mezze, and East Asian noodles, all within walking distance.

Must-visit London food markets: From Borough to Broadway

If you want to eat like a true Londoner, you have to visit the markets. Borough Market is the most famous spot, filled with over a hundred stalls selling everything from fresh sourdough and artisanal cheeses to those viral chocolate-covered strawberries.

For a more local, trendy vibe, travellers are heading to Broadway Market on the weekends or Maltby Street Market, where you can find gourmet snacks tucked away under historic railway arches.

London’s Michelin star scene and fine dining gems

For those who want to treat themselves, London is known for luxury dining. The city currently boasts 85 Michelin-starred restaurants. Top-tier spots like Core by Clare Smyth and The Ledbury are leading the charge, taking traditional ingredients and turning them into modern masterpieces.

It’s not just about the food, though; it’s about the experience, the creativity, and the world-class service that make London a gourmet leader.

Best time to visit London for a culinary vacation

If you’re planning a visit, the best time to go is between May and September. The weather is beautiful, and the city comes alive with outdoor food festivals and pop-up markets in the parks.

However, December is also a fan favourite; even though it’s chilly, the Christmas markets and festive treats make the city feel magical.