Billionaire lifestyle: Beyond the “standard” luxury of tropical estates and private hangars, Miami’s billionaires are finding new ways to stay mobile. Business Insider reports that the city’s wealthiest residents are trading their luxury sedans and “in-air palaces” for a more fluid solution: mobile aquatic helipads.

With private airport access dwindling, companies like ILandMiami are filling the gap—at a premium. With rates reaching $1,000 a minute, a quick five-minute flight from a private lawn to the coast is the new baseline for high-speed convenience.

Launched in January 2025 for short-distance travel, the Marine Utility Vessel (MUV) service is led by CEO Krystal Fiksdal and COO Paxton Terris. The firm specialises in marine infrastructure tailored for helicopters and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Making revenue aquatic

Transforming a billionaire’s arrival, the innovation blends air, land, and water to revolutionise the everyday problems of a billionaire. Not only does it cater to inland properties, but also to the rising real estate cost of waterfront properties in Miami, as per the BI report.

Adding further, it revealed that several billionaires, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin, have increased their investment in such beachfront properties. The mobile helipads act as a perfect front-door access to their lavish homes. As per the BI Report, these helipads have been commonly spotted off the coast of Indian Creek, near the alleged properties of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and even Zuckerberg.

“Designed for travellers, executives, and private clients who value time, discretion, and atmosphere, the experience blends helicopter access, luxury yachts, and curated routes,” read the service provider’s official statement.

“We’ve seen the kind of customers that are coming here — the superstars, the financial icons of the world — they want privacy, they want security, they want to come and go without everybody knowing they’re here,” said Nancy Batchelor, a luxury real estate agent, cited in the BI report.