Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co makes the haute couture of timepieces. With a diamond-studded case and moving parts inside the dial, the Opera Baguette timepiece is back with an iconic collaboration. Capturing a miniature sculpture of Don Vito Corleone, inspired by ‘The Godfather’ franchise, Jacob & Co recreated their Anant Ambani ‘Vantara’ moment.

The 49-mm case embodies several elements from the cult classic, including Don Corleone sitting on a chair, the puppeteer’s strings, a piano, and a violin-shaped crank. Jacob Arabo, the designer, recalled that ‘The Godfather’ was, in fact, the first film in a theatre in the US.

The Opera Godfather Baguette is a high-fashion jewellery piece set with baguette-cut gems – 447 in number, 28.68 carats each. Overall, it has over 650 individual components and is capable of playing The Godfather’s actual 30-second tune. There are 305 gems, while several hundred cover the piano and violin crank handle, and 666 others cover the music box cylinders.

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Nearly 1100 diamonds, 650 components and a music box

This watch is far from ordinary, and the Godfather-themed music playing watch compares to none other in the market. An analogue watch which plays the iconic theme song, it not only fits a music box inside, but carries a 3D miniature figurine of Don Corleone set in the middle.

Overall, the case is invisibly set with 305 white baguette-cut diamonds, while the decor and dial set had 124 white-cut baguette-cut diamonds. The rotating cylinders pave-set with 666 brilliant-cut white diamonds. Set on a rotating dial, it features a flying, high-speed, triple-axis tourbillon, which is made by one of the most skilled watchmakers in the world.

5 standout elements in the Jacob & Co ‘Opera Godfather Baguette’

Hand-wound, the music requires a lot of energy to play. The crank at 3 o’clock, designed like a violin, folds at the neck and spins. Second, the hand-wound music box is a unique Jacob & Co signature which plays the main Godfather theme by Nina Rota and relies on the rotating cylinders, tilted at a 20-degree angle.

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Third, the music triggers a unique movement and the entire dial dances along. Rotating on a central axis, the cylinders, The Godfather’s miniature sculpture, all move to create an enchanting experience.

The details never falter when it’s a Jacob & Co watch. Don Corleone’s miniature resembles his signature look, complete with a red rose and a lapel. The music box is also covered in the Godfather logo, engraved to complete the look. Wearing the Jacob & Co ‘Opera Godfather Baguette’ not just gives its owner a time-telling ability, but makes a statement like no other. Overall, there are only 6 such pieces which exist.