The celebrity on the top of Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires list isn’t a chart-topping musician with a billion-dollar tour behind her or a sports star with millions of followers. It is a 79-year-old filmmaker who hasn’t directed a movie since 2022. For the second consecutive year, Steven Spielberg is the world’s richest celebrity billionaire, with Forbes pegging his net worth at $7.1 billion (approximately ₹58,930 crore).

That figure puts him well ahead of George Lucas ($5.2 billion), Michael Jordan ($4.3 billion), Jay-Z ($2.8 billion / ₹23,240 crore), and Taylor Swift ($2 billion). Spielberg’s last directorial effort was The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical drama that opened in November 2022. While artists like Jay-Z and Swift continue to generate headlines with tours, catalogue deals, and brand empires, Spielberg’s fortune comes from a different kind of engine — one that keeps running whether or not he is on a film set.

The backend deals that changed the game

Spielberg, early in his career, began negotiating for significant profit-participation deals and accepting lower upfront salaries in exchange for a percentage of a film’s revenue.

When your filmography includes Jaws, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the Indiana Jones franchise, those percentages compound into extraordinary sums over decades. His backend deal on Jurassic Park alone reportedly netted him around $250 million.

But the single most consequential deal of his career may not involve a movie at all.

The theme park deal worth hundreds of millions

In 1987, when Universal Studios was planning its first full-scale theme park in Orlando to compete with Walt Disney World, the studio brought Spielberg on as a creative consultant.

His films — Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park — would become the foundation for Universal’s most iconic rides and attractions. In return, Spielberg secured a percentage of gross revenue from ticket sales and in-park spending at the Orlando parks and, later, Universal Studios Japan.

The exact terms have shifted over time. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Spielberg initially collected 2% of gross revenue at the Orlando parks.

By 2009, when the deal was renegotiated, Variety reported the figure had risen to approximately 5.25% of gross revenue across qualifying parks. Crucially, the deal runs in perpetuity — it has no expiration date. Comcast, Universal’s parent company, has acknowledged in financial filings that buying Spielberg out of the arrangement could cost upward of $1.7 billion.

The deal does not cover Universal Studios Hollywood, which predates the 1987 agreement. But with Universal Orlando alone generating billions in annual revenue, and with new parks opening in markets like Beijing, Spielberg’s passive income from this single arrangement likely exceeds $100 million a year. As long as families keep walking through Universal’s gates, Spielberg gets paid.

From filmmaker to studio boss

Spielberg’s wealth isn’t just built on directing and theme parks. In 1981, he founded Amblin Entertainment with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. Then, in 1994, he co-founded DreamWorks with Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen — a move that transformed him from a filmmaker negotiating with studios into a studio principal himself.

By owning the production infrastructure, Spielberg earns from dozens of films he has never directed, including franchises like Transformers, Men in Black, and Shrek. He also executive-produced major recent releases such as Jurassic World and Twisters.