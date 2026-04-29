Summer vacations are just around the corner, and this year, instead of the usual mountain or beach getaway, consider a truly unique adventure — mangrove kayaking.

Imagine gliding silently in a small kayak through a serene maze of lush mangrove forests. Away from noisy crowds, you enter a hidden, tranquil world where the water lies mirror-still, sunlight filters gently through the dense canopy, and the only sounds are the soft splash of your paddle and melodious birdsong.

Peaceful, green, and refreshingly different, mangrove kayaking offers a magical escape that makes you feel like a true explorer discovering a secret paradise.

‘Growing preference for such low-impact, nature-driven experiences,’ says Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip

Many people wonder how this is different from rowing a boat in a normal river or the sea. The experience is much deeper and more personal. Instead of being in the open sun or fighting big waves, you move through narrow, shaded paths made by tree roots.

Mr Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, told the FinancialExpress.com that mangrove kayaking offers a far more immersive and experience-led alternative to traditional river or sea kayaking.

“It takes travellers through narrow, shaded tidal creeks within dense ecosystems, where the focus shifts from activity to exploration and engagement with biodiversity. From what we are observing on our platform, there is a growing preference for such low-impact, nature-driven experiences, particularly during the summer months when travellers are actively seeking cooler and more tranquil outdoor activities,” Pittie told the FinancialExpress.com.

A dream come true for nature lovers: ‘It’s like therapy’

For many, entering these water paths feels like stepping into a movie. The silence and the greenery make it feel like a different planet. Mukul Kundra, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Exploro AI, told the FinancialExpress.com that he grew up watching nature channels like Discovery and National Geographic. He said that mangrove kayaking seemed similar to the expeditions they do in the Amazon forest, so it was always on his bucket list.

“I visited Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, and it was something like a dream of a kid getting fulfilled. For a moment, I felt I was Bear Grylls, and honestly, it was like a movie for me. Mangrove kayaking connects you to nature. You can hear a lot of sounds which are soothing to your ears. I have done a lot of water sports, but this one was different from all, adventurous and soothing at the same time. It is like therapy,” Kundra told the FinancialExpress.com.

Famous and hidden spots for mangrove kayaking in India

India has some very famous mangrove areas, but there are also many ‘hidden gems’ that are perfect if you want to avoid too many tourists. While the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Sundarbans are very well-known, more people are now starting to explore new places. Mr Pittie told the FinancialExpress.com that they are seeing a lot of interest in lesser-known spots like Bhitarkanika National Park, Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, and parts of the Godavari Delta.

“These destinations offer dense mangrove networks and quieter kayaking routes, making them particularly appealing to travellers looking to move beyond mainstream options. This also reflects a broader shift toward offbeat, experience-led and eco-focused travel choices,” Pittie told the FinancialExpress.com.

What is the best time to go for mangrove kayaking?

If you want to have the best experience, you need to plan according to the weather and the tides. The best season for kayaking in India is usually from October to May. During the summer, the mangroves stay cooler than the city, but it is still best to go early in the morning or late in the evening.

The morning light is perfect for Insta-worthy photos, and the birds are most active then. It is also very important to check the tide timings. When the tide is high, the water fills the narrow gaps between the trees, allowing you to paddle deep into the forest. If the tide is too low, the water might be too shallow for your boat to move.

Tips for first-time kayakers

You do not need to be a professional to enjoy this, but you do need to wear the right clothes. Since you will be around water and mud in a humid environment, you should be prepared. Mr Pittie told the FinancialExpress.com that for first-time mangrove kayaking, comfort and preparedness are key.

“Travellers should opt for lightweight, quick-dry clothing, along with footwear suited for wet conditions. Essentials such as insect repellent, sun protection, hydration, and waterproof storage for personal belongings can significantly enhance the experience. Further, opting for guided tours and being mindful of local tide and weather conditions can help ensure both safety and a smoother overall outing,” Pittie told the FinancialExpress.com.

A unique way to connect with India

Many people used to think that these kinds of adventures only happened in foreign countries. However, explorers are now realising that India has some of the best natural wonders in the world. Mukul Kundra told the FinancialExpress.com that he used to feel these kinds of experiences were impossible to find in India, but he was happy to be proven wrong.

“It was really peaceful and soothing. Now, trying kayaking at different locations is on my bucket list. Before going there, I always felt these kinds of experiences were impossible to find in India, but I am glad that I am wrong this time,” Kundra told the FinancialExpress.com. Whether you are looking for adventure or just a way to relax your mind, gliding through the green tunnels of a mangrove forest is something everyone should try at least once.