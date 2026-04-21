Think about your typical Tuesday morning. You wake up to a phone vibrating with thirty new emails. By 9:00 am, you are sitting in a ‘today’s agenda morning meeting’ that could have been a text. By lunch, you’ve spent three hours staring at a screen, yet you haven’t actually started your real work. This is the corporate trap that has defined ‘work culture’ for decades.

For a long time, being ‘busy’ was seen as a badge of honour. If your calendar was full and your inbox was overflowing, you were a hard worker. But this way of living has left millions of people drained. We push through mental fog by Wednesday and spend our weekends just trying to recover for the next Monday.

However, in 2026, things are finally changing. The leaders of some of the biggest companies on Earth, the ones worth trillions of dollars, are saying ‘enough.’ CEOs like Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Brian Chesky of Airbnb are realising that the old rules of the office are actually standing in the way of success.

They are hampering the workday and replacing it with something new: a workplace that is balanced, quiet, and made for humans, not machines. They are proving that you don’t need a thousand meetings to build a world-changing company; you just need the space to think.

Jensen Huang (Nvidia)

Jensen Huang is the man behind Nvidia, a technology giant now valued at $4.8 trillion as per Fortune. With that much responsibility, you might expect him to spend his day in private one-on-one sessions with his top executives. But Huang has banned them.

Huang manages 55 direct reports, and he doesn’t do one-on-one catch-ups with any of them. Why? Because he believes that ‘secret’ information slows a company down. Speaking at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research summit 2024, he explained that he wants his entire leadership team to hear the same thing at the same time.

“There’s not one piece of information that I somehow secretly tell the staff; I don’t tell the rest of the company,” Huang said. By getting rid of private meetings, he ensures that information flows instantly. No one has to wait for a “follow-up” to know what the boss thinks. This makes the company faster and more agile, which is essential in the high-speed race to build Artificial Intelligence.

Brian Chesky (Airbnb)

If you think your email inbox is a nightmare, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky agrees with you. Chesky has become a hero to many by effectively ‘quitting’ email. Instead of getting buried in threads that never end, he uses phone calls and text messages.

He told The Wall Street Journal that emailing was the part of his job he hated most before the pandemic. By removing it, he took back hours of his day. But he didn’t stop there. Chesky also ignores the ‘early bird’ pressure of Silicon Valley. He is a night owl who is most creative late at night, so he refuses to take any meetings before 10:00 am.

He further told The Wall Street Journal that he believes every worker, and every leader, should be able to work when their brain is at its best, not just when the clock says so. “When you’re CEO, you can decide when the first meeting of the day is,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

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Scott Kirby (United Airlines)

Running an airline like United is a 24/7 job, but CEO Scott Kirby knows that a tired brain makes bad choices. To stay sharp, Kirby has made the ‘office nap’ a non-negotiable part of his schedule.

Kirby takes a 20-minute power nap every afternoon. He started out sleeping on his office floor until his employees, surprised to find their boss on the carpet, bought him a couch. He told McKinsey and Company that a short nap is the most productive thing he can do. “When you’re tired, your brain is not 100%. If you’re not 100%, you shouldn’t be making decisions,” Kirby explained.

He isn’t just being lazy; he’s following science. A 2024 Harvard Medical School study showed that naps under 30 minutes improve memory, alertness, and mood. By napping, Kirby is ensuring he’s ready for the high-stakes decisions that come with running a $33 billion airline.

Bob Jordan (Southwest Airlines)

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan noticed a dangerous trend: he was so busy going to meetings about work that he had no time to do the actual work. To fix this, he created a rule that might sound ‘crazy’ to other executives.

Starting in 2026, Jordan has cleared his calendar entirely for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons. No meetings are allowed. This gives him ‘white space,’ time to sit quietly, think about big problems, and call the people he needs to talk to without rushing.

“It’s easy to confuse busyness and going to meetings with leadership,” Jordan said at the New York Times DealBook Summit 2025. He believes that the most important work a leader does happens when the talking stops and the thinking begins.