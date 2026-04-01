Orangetheory Fitness was started by President Lauren Cody in 2025. A format of group fitness classes which engaged the entire body at once, it quickly rose to popularity. Calling herself an introvert, Cody appreciates the fitness community’s commitment towards discipline and routine.

Writing for Business Insider (BI), Cody shared that consistency is what keeps her driven and finding a balance between sleep, exercise, and nutrition is the ideal. Explaining that travel takes a large part of her work, she likes to maximise her hours by working on the plane, while fostering her community.

How the fitness entrepreneur starts the day

Lauren Cody usually starts their day in the early hours at 5:45 AM and likes to do an internal check-in, ensuring they have had a good sleep. While getting ready for the day, Cody opts for news podcasts every morning and doesn’t follow an extreme measure, unlike several CEO routines, which refrain the leaders from checking emails before clocking in a workout.

However, being a fitness entrepreneur, Cody does not take that part lightly. After usually hitting a class at Orangetheory, they also add outdoor runs and Bikram yoga to the mix. As important as charging up one’s body, Cody also prioritises organising their mind, at least 15 minutes before starting work.

The supplement stack: From collagen to protein

According to Cody’s piece in BI, collagen supplements are also a source of protein. Coming without the hassle, Cody relies heavily on supplements. Being in the fitness industry, muscle growth and progress are a natural next step in one’s fitness journey.

Along with collagen, Cody also takes a hot beverage to start her day and has recently started taking creatine too. One of the most popular hacks, from film celebrities to CEOs, Cody has prioritised anti-inflammatory substances in their meal. While it is largely gluten-free, it helps the Orangetheory President increase their protein intake per meal.

The primary source of protein remains bone broth, nut-based bread, protein shake, chicken, fish, paired with a low-carb meal including sweet potato, berries, rice, and other greens.

Lauren Cody’s 11-hour work-day and post

After starting the day on a positive note, Lauren Cody’s introversion usually allows her to stick to her work. In fact, she only takes two breaks during her 11-hour workday, on average. While her days may stretch up to 14 hours, she looks at travelling for work as uninterrupted working hours, especially in the air, twice a week.

Winding down after work usually comes after a hectic, longer-than-usual day. Transitioning from fitness tycoon to wellness enthusiast, she appreciates this consensus among her peers. “When I first started at Orangetheory last year, we had a leadership team summit. Dinner started at 5:45 p.m. and ended at 7:30 p.m., and no one was drinking alcohol. Everybody was ready to get back to their routine. It’s a really healthy, wholesome environment,” she recalled in her BI piece.

The evenings wrap up dinner by 6:30 PM, and it usually contains a chicken soup or vegetables. Largely followed by family time, she also disengages from the world for at least 30 minutes. This precious routine involved 30 minutes of light stretching, meditation, and breathwork. Lying down on an acupressure or Shakti mat, she allows it to rejuvenate her cells by improving blood circulation and adding a relaxing end to the day.