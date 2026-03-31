Sam Altman runs the company behind ChatGPT, but his mornings look nothing like a typical tech CEO’s. No early alarms, emails or no breakfast meetings. No screen time until he has meditated, exercised, and gone through a 15 hour fast. The OpenAI CEO has built a daily routine that prioritises thinking over reacting, and it starts the moment he wakes up at 6 am.

Morning: Clarity before communication

Several tech leaders structure their mornings around protecting focus. Altman’s approach centres on delaying reactive work — emails, messages, meetings — in favour of mental preparation. After waking, he reportedly practises meditation and light exercise, followed by full-spectrum LED light exposure for 10–15 minutes, during which he checks emails for the first time.

Rather than a traditional breakfast, Altman continues his fast and opts for an espresso, which he has said helps him maintain focus through the morning hours without energy dips.

By 8–9 AM, he takes a brisk walk before sitting down for what he considers the most important block of his day: uninterrupted deep work. Mornings are reserved for critical thinking and high-priority tasks, deliberately kept free of meetings and distractions.

Workday: Hardest problems first

Altman has advocated the “eat the frog” technique — tackling the most demanding task before anything else. By the time he is at OpenAI’s office around 9 AM, his deep-work window is already underway. The rest of his working hours typically include discussions on AI research, strategic planning, and team collaboration.

When he breaks his fast, Altman’s meals reportedly include high-fibre and protein-rich foods. He uses mealtimes to catch up with the latest news and global developments, according to multiple reports.

Evening: Deliberate wind-down

To close his day, Altman steps away from work with a light stroll, an occasional social gathering, or reading on topics unrelated to technology, with lights out by 10 pm

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.